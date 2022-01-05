Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Proving he could sustain the physical toll of a 17-game season was at the top of Heinicke's priorities. He did have a slight injury history prior to the 2021 season, although to be fair, he had only played in eight games with one start. He re-signed with Washington after nearly upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 playoffs and put on 15 pounds of muscle to ensure that an errant hit wouldn't knock him out of contests.

Fast forward to January, and Heinicke has missed only one game this season, and it was because he was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols.

"It's all the hard work I put in the offseason," Heinicke said. "I went back down to Georgia with the goal of mine to be able to last through a whole season. Here we are. So, you know, big, big kudos to Joel Seedman down there and Earl Williams for getting me right."

Proving he could stay on the field was one thing; showing that he deserved to be on it was another issue. He had been either a third-string or backup for most of his career, so he didn't have experience knowing what it was like to be a starting quarterback for most of the season.