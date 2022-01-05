News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington vs. Giants preview | A rematch 16 weeks in the making

Jan 05, 2022 at 12:49 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

PREVIEW010522

The Washington Football will wrap up the 2021 season with a road trip agains the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Jan. 9

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

WATCH: FOX

  • Chris Meyers (play-by-play)
  • Daryl Johnson (analyst)
  • Jen Hale (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

Related Links

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • New York trails the all-time series, 105-70-4.
  • Washington is 21-33 all-time on the road agains the Giants. The club is looking for its first win at MetLife Stadium since 2018.
  • The first win in Washington history was secured in a home contest against the New York Giants when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.
  • Terry McLaurin is 40 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards for the second straight season.
  • In Week 2 against the Giants, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 34 passes, the most by a Washington quarterback against the Giants in a single game in franchise history. It is tied for the eighth-most completions ever against the Giants franchise.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

New York:

  • Head coach Joe Judge (2nd season in New York)
  • Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (2nd)
  • Assistant head coach/Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (4th)

PHOTOS | Washington vs Eagles, Week 17

The Washington Football Team took on the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEXField in Week 17 and was defeated, 20-16. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)

20220102 PHL vs WAS001
1 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS002
2 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS003
3 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS004
4 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS043
5 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS005
6 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS006
7 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS036
8 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS007
9 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS008
10 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS009
11 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS010
12 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS057
13 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS077
14 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS011
15 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS012
16 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS013
17 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS014
18 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS015
19 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS016
20 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS017
21 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS018
22 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS019
23 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS020
24 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS021
25 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS022
26 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS023
27 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS024
28 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS025
29 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS026
30 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS027
31 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS028
32 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS029
33 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS030
34 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS031
35 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS032
36 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS033
37 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS034
38 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS035
39 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS037
40 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS038
41 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS039
42 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS040
43 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS041
44 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS042
45 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS044
46 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS045
47 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS046
48 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS047
49 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS048
50 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS049
51 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS050
52 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS051
53 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS052
54 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS053
55 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS054
56 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS055
57 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS056
58 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS058
59 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS059
60 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS060
61 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS061
62 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS062
63 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS063
64 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS064
65 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS065
66 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS066
67 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS067
68 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS068
69 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS069
70 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS070
71 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS071
72 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS072
73 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS073
74 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS074
75 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS075
76 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS076
77 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS078
78 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS079
79 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS080
80 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS081
81 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS082
82 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS083
83 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS084
84 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS085
85 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS086
86 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS087
87 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS088
88 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS089
89 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS090
90 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS091
91 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS092
92 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS093
93 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS094
94 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS095
95 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS096
96 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS097
97 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS098
98 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS099
99 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS100
100 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS101
101 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS102
102 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS103
103 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS104
104 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS105
105 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS106
106 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS107
107 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS108
108 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS109
109 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS110
110 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS111
111 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS112
112 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS113
113 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS114
114 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS115
115 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS116
116 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS117
117 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS118
118 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS119
119 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS120
120 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS123
121 / 123
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20220102 PHL vs WAS121
122 / 123
20220102 PHL vs WAS122
123 / 123
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (3,299)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (20)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (891)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (6)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (960)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (131)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (8.5)
  • Interceptions -- Three players (2)

New York:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (2,428)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (10)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Devontae Bookier (579)
  • Rushing TDs -- Three players (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Kenny Golladay (499)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Evan Engram (3)
  • Tackles -- LB Tae Crowder (118)
  • Sacks -- Azeez Ojulari (8)
  • Interceptions -- Xavier McKinney (5)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (323.6 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 22nd (19.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 20th (208.9 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 23rd (42)
  • Rushing offense -- 13th (114.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 16th (39.8%)
  • Total defense -- 27th (370.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 28th (26.7 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 30th (265.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-16th (35)
  • Rushing defense -- 8th (105.1 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 31st (49.5%)
  • Time of possession -- 11th (30:38)
  • Turnover differential -- 26th (-8)

New York:

  • Total offense -- 31st (273.4 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 31st (15.7 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 28th (194.3 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 24th (36.6)
  • Rushing offense -- 26th (99.6 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 5th (45.6%)
  • Total defense -- 20th (356.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 23rd (24.6 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 17th (233.8 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-25th (31)
  • Rushing defense -- 23rd (122.9 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 20th (40.9%)
  • Time of possession -- 28th (28:27)
  • Turnover differential -- 24th (-5)

Related Content

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.
news

Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Head coach Ron Rivera and multiple players spoke to the media after the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here a look at what was said during their press conferences.
news

Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon. 
news

5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.
news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will have one last game for the 2021 season against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.
news

3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Washington's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps. 
news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.
Advertising