Washington vs. Giants preview | A rematch 16 weeks in the making

The Washington Football will wrap up the 2021 season with a road trip agains the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Jan. 9
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
WATCH: FOX
- Chris Meyers (play-by-play)
- Daryl Johnson (analyst)
- Jen Hale (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- New York trails the all-time series, 105-70-4.
- Washington is 21-33 all-time on the road agains the Giants. The club is looking for its first win at MetLife Stadium since 2018.
- The first win in Washington history was secured in a home contest against the New York Giants when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.
- Terry McLaurin is 40 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards for the second straight season.
- In Week 2 against the Giants, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 34 passes, the most by a Washington quarterback against the Giants in a single game in franchise history. It is tied for the eighth-most completions ever against the Giants franchise.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
New York:
- Head coach Joe Judge (2nd season in New York)
- Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (2nd)
- Assistant head coach/Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (4th)
The Washington Football Team took on the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEXField in Week 17 and was defeated, 20-16. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (3,299)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (20)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (891)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (6)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (960)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (131)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (8.5)
- Interceptions -- Three players (2)
New York:
- Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (2,428)
- Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Devontae Bookier (579)
- Rushing TDs -- Three players (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Kenny Golladay (499)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Evan Engram (3)
- Tackles -- LB Tae Crowder (118)
- Sacks -- Azeez Ojulari (8)
- Interceptions -- Xavier McKinney (5)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (323.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 22nd (19.6 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (208.9 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 23rd (42)
- Rushing offense -- 13th (114.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 16th (39.8%)
- Total defense -- 27th (370.7 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 28th (26.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (265.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-16th (35)
- Rushing defense -- 8th (105.1 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 31st (49.5%)
- Time of possession -- 11th (30:38)
- Turnover differential -- 26th (-8)
New York:
- Total offense -- 31st (273.4 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 31st (15.7 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 28th (194.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 24th (36.6)
- Rushing offense -- 26th (99.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 5th (45.6%)
- Total defense -- 20th (356.7 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 23rd (24.6 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 17th (233.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-25th (31)
- Rushing defense -- 23rd (122.9 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 20th (40.9%)
- Time of possession -- 28th (28:27)
- Turnover differential -- 24th (-5)