News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Happy Victory Friday

Oct 14, 2022 at 09:43 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW101422

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Sweat excited to build on strong Week 5 outing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders players committed to keeping morale high

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson staying patient while dealing with hamstring injury

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Commanders' Week 5 matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Final preparations for the Commanders' clash with the Titans

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Saahdiq Charles 'brings some athleticism' to right guard spot

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Players react to Brian Robinson's return

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | What Brian Robinson's return means for Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some positive injury news out of Ashburn

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz reflect on Week 4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Randy Jordan touts quality over quantity from running backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Advertising