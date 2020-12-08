Skip to main content News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com Wake Up Washington 12/8: Making A Statement Dec 08, 2020 at 08:57 AM
Big left arrow icon
Big right arrow icon
Close icon
Copy Url
Three dots icon
Down arrow icon
Email icon
Email icon
Exit Fullscreen icon
External link icon
Facebook logo
Facebook logo
Instagram logo
Snapchat logo
YouTube logo
TikTok logo
Spotify logo
LinkedIn logo
Grid icon
Key icon
Left arrow icon
Link icon
Location icon
Mail icon
Open icon
Phone icon
Play icon
Radio icon
Rewind icon
Right arrow icon
Search icon
Select icon
Selected icon
TV icon
Up arrow icon
User icon
Audio icon
Add to calendar icon NFC icon AFC icon NFL icon Carousel Icon List View Website Instagram Facebook Snapchat Shop Icon Avatar Add Airplay Arrow Left Arrow Right Arrow Up Arrow Down Audio Back 5s Back 10s Back 30s Calendar Chart Check Down Left Right Up Chromecast Off Chromecast On Close Closed Captions Bench Off Bench On Broad Off Broad On Vertical Off Vertical On Dock Done Download Draft Fantasy Filter Forward 5s Forward 10s Forward 30s Full Screen Off Full Screen On Gamepass Games Insights Key Leave Live Menu Standings More Horizontal More Vertical My Location Network News Pause play Multiple Players Single Player Playlist Playoffs Pro Bowl Purge Refresh Remove Search Settings Share Android Share Copy URL Share Email Share Facebook Share Instagram Share iOS Share Snapchat Skip Next Skip Previous Standings Star Stats Swap Teams Tickets Video Visibility Off Visibility On Volume Hi Volume Low Volume Medium Volume Mute Warning Website Caret down Caret up At News Play Audio Gallery Promo
Chevron right
The browser you are using is no longer supported on this site. It is highly recommended that you use the latest versions of a supported browser in order to receive an optimal viewing experience. The following browsers are supported: Chrome, Edge (v80 and later), Firefox and Safari. Got it!