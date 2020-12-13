3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The 49ers

3. Terry McLaurin Surpasses 1,000 Yards

It was well into second quarter before McLaurin got his first two receptions, but they helped the second-year wide receiver surpass a pivotal benchmark in his career. McLaurin finished the half with 24 yards, which pushed him to his first 1,000-yard season.

McLaurin became the first Washington player since 2016 to surpass 1,000 yards when Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson eclipsed that mark in the same season. It's likely that McLaurin is not celebrating that accomplishment, though, as his team is holding on to just a six-point lead.

"I mean, I think it'd be cool to have 1,000 yards," McLaurin said earlier this week. "But it's even cooler to keep winning and have a chance to win the division. If I have to have games like last week for us to continue to win and take attention off of other guys, then that's what I'm going to do."