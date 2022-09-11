Instant Analysis | Jahan Dotson scores 2 TDs, secured Week 1 victory over Jaguars

Jahan Dotson has already made a great impression on the Washington Commanders' fan base.

With less than two minutes left to play, Washington needed points down two in the season opener. After starting at their own 10-yard line, Washington was at the Jacksonville Jaguars' 24 facing a third-and-8. Carson Wentz surveyed his options, spotted Dotson in end zone and fired.

Dotson hauled in the pass, and with the score, his second of the day, he ensured that the new era of the Commanders' franchise started on a good note.

After jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first half, Washington came back from an eight-point deficit to defeat the Jaguars, 28-22.

It was about as much of a roller coaster ride as someone can manage for a Week 1 matchup. After zipping downfield to the tune of 145 yards on their opening drives, the Commanders did little to answer a Jaguars team that was never really out of it. But Washington got the points when it needed them, as two of its final three drives ended in touchdowns.