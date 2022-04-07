Washington Commanders announce 2022 NFL Draft Party on Thursday night, April 28, at FedExField 

LANDOVER, Md., April 7, 2022 - The Washington Commanders are excited to welcome fans to FedExField for the team's official NFL Draft Party on Thursday Night April 28th. The draft party, which will be held during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is the team's first major fan event to kick off the official 2022 NFL season and inaugural season as the Washington Commanders.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and run through the Commanders' first round selection, which is currently anticipated to occur at approximately 10 p.m. EST. Event tickets are $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation programs that support the local community. Tickets will go on Season Ticket Member and Suite Member presale beginning on Monday, April 11th and will open to the general public starting on Wednesday, April 13th. Fans can purchase tickets and register to receive a reminder when tickets go on sale at www.Commanders.com/2022draftparty.

Upon entry, the first 20,000 fans will receive a co-branded Pepsi clear stadium bag. In celebration of the team's 90th Anniversary, fans can enjoy meet and greets and photo souvenirs with Washington Legends, locker room tours with the Lombardi Trophies and more. Additionally, there will be a Fuel Up to Play 60 obstacle course on the field presented by American Dairy Association North East, a unique photo opportunity presented by VistaPrint, an arts and crafts activation for kids and families with the team's new branding, field goal kicks, a QB challenge and interactive mobile and app games so fans to enjoy the full draft experience. Fans also will have the opportunity to meet members of the new 2022 Washington Commanders Entertainment team.

The draft broadcast stream from Las Vegas will be shown live at 8:00 p.m. on the end zone video boards and will feature the first three picks of the draft and the Commanders' draft pick. Additionally, picks 4-10 will be shown on the end zone video boards without audio, as well as unique team draft videos and content.

New Commanders team merchandise will be available for purchase at the Team Store and select locations on the concourse at FedExField, including the Commanders Official 2022 New Era Draft Hat. While at FedExField, fans can also enjoy a variety of food and beverages across the main concourse. In partnership with Grubhub, fans can save 10% on mobile orders and skip the wait at concession stands by using the discount code DRAFT in the Grubhub app.