Washington Commanders announce celebrations, commemorations and programming beginning on July 9, 2022, in honor of the team's 90th anniversary season

LANDOVER, Md., June 29, 2022 – Today the Washington Commanders announce celebrations, commemorations and programming for the team's 90th anniversary season, beginning on July 9, 2022. July 9th will mark exactly 90 years since the franchise was founded in 1932 in Boston as the Boston Braves. Since that time, the franchise has enjoyed a rich history including its relocation to Washington D.C. in 1937, the same year the team won its first of five championships. In addition to the NFL World Championship Game victories in 1937 and 1942, the team has since won three Super Bowls, capping off the 1982, 1987 and 1991 NFL seasons. Most recently, the team carried out an 18-month rebrand process and on February 2, 2022, revealed its new name and brand identity as the Washington Commanders.

On July 9 as part of the celebrations and commemorations of the 90th season, the team will unveil a 90th anniversary patch on all Commanders social channels, which will be worn on the front chest of the team jerseys for the 2022 season. To honor the past and a give a nod to the new era as the Commanders, the patch combines elements reflective of the organization's 90-year history while incorporating the new Commanders brand identity. 90th Anniversary Commemorative Merchandise, including products featuring the 90th anniversary celebratory patch design, will be available at the Washington Commanders Team Store beginning this August, on select styles, and available throughout the season.

As part of the 90th season celebrations and commemorations, the team also will launch a "Command Legacy" website on July 9, which will feature historical moments celebrating the rich 90-year history of the franchise. On the site, fans will have the opportunity to help decide which ten players will be added to the current "80 Greatest" list to make up the "90 Greatest" list. On the team's 70th and 80th anniversaries, players and coaches who were significant contributors to the team's storied history were selected to be part of the 70 and 80 Greatest lists for the Washington franchise. The team will reveal the "90 Greatest" list during the 2022 season. Voting will run from July 9th through the Commanders home preseason game on Saturday August 13th.

Fans will be able to join in on the 90th anniversary celebrations through digital platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok. On Snapchat, fans can dress up in iconic Washington uniforms over the years via a Snapchat Lens. On TikTok, fans can watch a video recapping Washington's history of celebration dances and recreate those same dances themselves. Additionally, the team will feature Washington Legends in content through the season, including a "Chalk Talk with Legends" where two alumni players discuss the highs and lows from their playing days and everything in between.

In celebration of the team's 90th season, fans can take advantage of a limited-time ticket offer including two tickets to any 2022 Commanders home game and a limited-edition 90th Anniversary pennant for $90. The offer can be accessed exclusively on Commanders.com/Tickets from Saturday, July 9th through Monday, July 11th.

The 90th anniversary celebration will continue into the season with Burgundy & Gold-themed festivities at all home games. As a continuation of the "Command Legacy" campaign, the team also will celebrate Washington Legends at home games throughout the 2022 season and each game will feature a Washington Legend as an honorary captain. In-game tributes will include commemorations of all five championship winning teams, iconic Washington Legends from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s rosters, the reveal of the permanent installation at FedExField for Sean Taylor and a celebration of the legendary "The Hogs" offensive line.