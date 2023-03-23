Washington Commanders announce auditions for 2023 marching band

LANDOVER, Md., March 23, 2023 – The Washington Commanders Marching Band will hold single-day auditions for the 2023 NFL season on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 from 9:30AM-4:30PM at FedExField. The 2023 ensemble will feature musicians from around the DMV and will perform at all Washington Commanders 2023 home games, on the field and in the stands. Instrument openings for the 2023 Marching Band include alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, trumpet, mellophone, baritone, trombone, tuba, and percussion (snares, tenors, basses, cymbals, drum set).

Founded in 1937, Washington's marching band is the oldest in the NFL. From its inception, the ensemble pioneered halftime entertainment and established itself as a fan-favorite part of gamedays. After taking a two-year hiatus, the renowned band returned for the 2022 NFL season under the Commanders brand identity. Under the stewardship of its first-ever music director, the ensemble re-introduced itself with a vision to carry forward the traditions of the last 85 years while creating its own fresh sound and experience for fans. New elements of the marching band that debuted last season included a revamped arrangement of the team's original Fight Song, which was played after every Commanders score at home games. Building on their return last season, the marching band is set to step into the 2023 season with the same goal of pushing the standard of performance excellence and enhancing the gameday experience for fans at FedExField.

Returning for his second year, Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken will lead the 2023 Marching Band. Dokken is currently the Music Director and Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia, and the Artistic Director and Conductor of The Rome Symphony Orchestra in Rome, Georgia. He has an active career as a guest conductor and has performed in some of the world's greatest venues, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, The Grand Opera House, and more. Dokken also has had the distinct honor of conducting at the White House on several occasions.

Potential band members will participate in a blind audition consisting of two requisite pieces and one of their choosing for a panel of adjudicators comprised of Commanders music department staff as well as musicians, university professors, and marching music professionals from the DMV. Musicians selected to advance to the final round will participate in a marching audition on the field that same day. Practice rooms will be made available at FedExField on the days of auditions.