Washington Commanders announce month-long Salute to Service programming paying tribute to the National Capital Region's service members

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Month. Throughout the month of November, the Commanders and Washington Salute will host a series of events in the DMV honoring, empowering, and connecting our nation's veterans and active-duty military members. With the Commanders unique presence in the nation's capital, Washington Salute programming serves the largest community of military veterans in the country, building connections across the military community and the Commanders football family.

To kickoff off the month's festivities, Commanders players, Major Tuddy, team dog Goldie, and members of the Command Force will travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, October 30, for a visit presented by USAA. Commanders players will have the chance to meet with patients at a facility on the campus where amputees rehabilitate and learn how to live with new prosthetics and move from injury to independence.

On Monday, November 6, the Commanders and Washington Salute will host a USO Pack4Troops event, presented by Black Rifle Coffee Company at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Commanders players and coaches and their families, members of the front office, and team partners will assemble 2,000 care packages for deployed service members that will be distributed at local airport USO centers.

On Saturday, November 11, 140 wounded warriors from the Wounded Warrior Project will participate in a gaming tournament held on the Joe Gibbs Club Level presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union at FedExField. The winning participants will receive tickets to the Commanders Salute to Service-themed game on Sunday, November 19. The entire group will attend the team's Week 13 game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3.

On Friday, November 17, the Commanders and Washington Salute will host a Salute to Service Youth Football clinic at Fort Belvoir, presented by USAA. Approximately 200 youth ages 5-13 from military families will participate in a free football clinic coached by Washington Legends and military base officials. Major Tuddy and members of the Command Force will make special appearances for meet and greets and photo opportunities.

On Saturday, November 18, ahead of the team's Week 11 Salute to Service-themed game, the team will host four families at practice representing Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), an organization providing comprehensive care and resources for those grieving the death of a loved one that served in the military. At practice, the families will meet Commanders players and coaches and will be presented with personalized jerseys and autographed helmets. Commanders players will honor the families by wearing helmet decals with each of the fallen family members initials on their helmets during the Salute to Service-themed game the following day.