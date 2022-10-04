Washington Commanders announce THINK PINK® Breast Cancer Awareness game theme and events for the month of October

LANDOVER, Md., October 4, 2022 – The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 24th annual THINK PINK® and Breast Cancer Awareness ("BCA") Month commemorations. Throughout October, the team will host events dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness, promoting early detection best practices, and education around the importance of treatment equity.

Every October, the Washington franchise has prioritized encouraging the DMV community and NFL fans nationwide to THINK PINK® through advocacy, elevating community partners, and especially, promoting breast cancer early detection awareness. Washington Commanders Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder, a breast cancer survivor, was the leading founder of the THINK PINK® initiative 24 years ago alongside the Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) Foundation, and since then has been an instrumental partner in expanding THINK PINK® and the NFL's "Crucial Catch" initiative.

"We all know someone affected by breast cancer, and as an organization, we are grateful to have the opportunity to support women's health through education, early detection, and by joining forces with our community partners including ZTA," Snyder said. "We appreciate all of the support and collaboration from the League office these past decades in expanding this important work across all 32 clubs to make a difference in people's lives."

To headline the month, the team will host its annual THINK PINK® and BCA-themed game vs the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 9. The game is presented by iHeartRadio 97.1 WASH-FM and will kick off at 1 p.m. EST. The following gameday elements and activations will pay tribute to breast cancer survivors and those currently undergoing treatment:

Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will welcome 30 All-Star Survivors, whose lives have been affected by breast cancer. The All-Star Survivors will be hosted at a pre-game tailgate and in a suite during the game. At halftime, the 30 All-Star survivors and their caretakers will be honored on-field and will hold a large pink ribbon. Additionally, a pink tifo banner will be opened on the 50-yard line section of the visitor's sideline.

Over 500 former All-Star Survivors are coming back to the game as guests of the Commanders and will sit throughout the lower bowl.

Zeta Tau Alpha volunteers will distribute 30,000 pink ribbons to promote breast cancer awareness and prevention.

Limited-edition pink and gold pom poms will be distributed as a gate giveaway to the first 30,000 fans in attendance.

The field design will include pink BCA ribbons in the end zones, a pink "W" at the midfield mark, as well as "Crucial Catch" themed in-bowl banners and goal post wraps.

Commanders players and coaches will be wearing official NFL Crucial Catch sideline gear during the game.

Photo opportunities include a giant "W" wrapped in pink located on the Main Concourse in the East Endzone and a pink firetruck located at Gate A.

THINK PINK® uniforms were created for Commanders employees and vendors, including the Command Force, Guest Services hosts, and Gameday Staff.

The Commanders are offering a "Command the Cure" T-shirt and Ticket package starting at $49. The offer includes one limited-edition "Command the Cure" T-shirt and one ticket to the team's THINK PINK® and BCA-themed game on Oct. 9. Through Monday, Oct. 31, fans also can purchase a t-shirt for $30. Please visit commanders.com/bca for both offers. All proceeds from the T-shirt and ticket sales benefit the Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation and the Brem Foundation, dedicated to maximizing women's chances of finding curable breast cancer through expert education about early detection, access to diagnostic tests for women in need, and physician training.

In a continued commitment to recognizing and celebrating survivors and those currently battling breast cancer and to promote early detection best practices, the team will host three additional events outside of gameday: an inaugural BCA panel, a mammogram van at FedExField, and the All-Star Survivors Celebration.

To kick off the month's festivities, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-9 p.m., the team will host a first-of-its-kind BCA panel at The National Museum of African American History & Culture. The panel will focus on breast cancer through the lens of healthcare equity. Featured panelists include Dr. Rachel Brem, Founder of the Brem Foundation; Linda Goler Blount, CEO of Black Women's Health Imperative; and Elizabeth Stark, a leading cancer genetic counselor and prevention specialist. The panel will be moderated by Ayesha Khan, a FOX5 reporter, who has recently completed her treatment for breast cancer.

On Monday, Oct. 17, the Commanders, in collaboration with Breast Care for Washington, will station a mammogram van outside of FedExField. As part of the team's continued commitment to equity and service, the van will offer free state-of-the-art 3D mammography to women in the DMV community, regardless of insurance status.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the team, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, will host its 14th annual All-Star Survivors Celebration at Firefly Cellar Vineyards. This event is focused on supporting and celebrating 30 All-Star Survivors, women whose lives have been affected by breast cancer, and their families. The women will be treated to lunch, makeup consultations, massages, facials, and more.