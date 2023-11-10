Washington Commanders' community package 'last pieces of home' for deployed service members at Pack4Troops event 

The Washington Commanders understand the incredible value of this work, as does Chris Bailey, a 25-year veteran who's been nominated for the 2023 NFL Salute to Service award. Bailey's welcoming of different organizations to pair with the Commanders is an integral part of the team's work to give back to military personnel and their families.

"It's absolutely amazing," said Chris Holthus, a lead coordinator in the Pack4Troops planning. "I do these events all year round, and it's nice to see people give back to the military. It's a fantastic feeling to see everyone come together, and the Washington Commanders are wonderful in doing this."

The year-round Washington Salute program also pulls in service members stationed in the DMV area to connect with this work and others in the military community.

"We have an exciting group of young marines here," Neleski said. "As soon as we were asked to come out here, we were so excited. Working with local teams to provide this kind of support is important and something we care about being involved in as much as possible."