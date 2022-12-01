Washington Commanders host first-ever HBCU Sales Symposium 

Carrying forth the spirit of what is already a historic season, the Washington Commanders brought to life another forward-thinking franchise first by hosting the inaugural Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) Sales Symposium on Nov. 15 at FedExField.

"I signed up because it was the first time I had seen such a thorough and hands-on opportunity with a professional sports organization catered toward HBCU students," said Rashaad Shakir, a 21-year-old sports management from Delaware State University, who attended the event.

A collaborative effort spearheaded by Chanelle Reynolds, the Commanders Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs Lead, and Sam Barlow, the Director of Inside Sales, the symposium is part of the Commanders' continued efforts to elevate business operations and identify the best talent. Through establishing new and nurturing existing relationships with local HBCUs, the franchise is eager to bring on board and train the next industry rock stars.

"This wasn't your typical panel discussion where you came, got empowered and left," Reynolds explained. "The goal was to have attendees walk away with practical skills, and the best-case scenario would be to land an actual position within the team."

The symposium was full of experiences and sessions that were informative, inspiring and practical. After a warm welcome from Andrew Sidney, Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service, a few of the Commanders internal partners, such as the Black Engagement Network (B.E.N.), talked a bit about the culture within the organization and shared what it is like to be a Washington Commander.