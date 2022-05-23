News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

'Very informative': Commanders players attend B.R.A.K.E.S. driving course

May 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

05202022 BRAKES 034
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Coach Ron Rivera wants his players to be safe, both on the field and on the road.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) driving session teaches people to do exactly that. It's a multi-part course for teenagers and adults designed to give behind-the-wheel instructions from professional trainers, including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers, on how to be safer on the road.

Last Friday, about two dozen of the Washington Commanders' rookie and second-year players went through the sessions in the parking lot of FedExField to become better drivers.

"It was a great experience, coming out here with some of the guys, being able to get in some of these cars and learn some stuff," said offensive tackle Sam Cosmi. "It was a blast today, for sure."

It isn't the first time Rivera has offered the advanced driving course to his players. Back when he was coaching the Carolina Panthers, he invited founder Doug Herbert to instruct the team at zMax Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, after one of the players had been pulled over for driving over 100 mph.

By the time they had gone through the course, Rivera said the Panthers players appreciated what they had learned.

"They thought it was a very good learning experience for them," Rivera said, "because they show you what happens when you lose control of the car."

To accomplish that, the Commanders' players went through several exercises, including Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

PHOTOS | B.R.A.K.E.S.

Last week, the Washington Commanders hosted Doug Herbert's B.R.A.K.E.S training program at FedExField for rookies and veterans to learn important safety skills on the road. The Commanders covered the cost of all Driver Training sessions for community members that signed up to participate on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22. To learn more about B.R.A.K.E.S. visit: www.putonthebrakes.org (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

05202022 BRAKES 001
1 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 002
2 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 003
3 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 004
4 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 005
5 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 006
6 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 007
7 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 008
8 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 009
9 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 010
10 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 012
11 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 011
12 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 013
13 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 014
14 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 016
15 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 017
16 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 024
17 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 023
18 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 022
19 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 025
20 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 026
21 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 020
22 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 029
23 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 030
24 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 018
25 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 031
26 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 028
27 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 019
28 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 032
29 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 033
30 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 021
31 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 034
32 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 027
33 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 035
34 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 036
35 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 037
36 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 038
37 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 039
38 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 040
39 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 041
40 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 042
41 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 043
42 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 044
43 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 045
44 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 046
45 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 047
46 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 048
47 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 049
48 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 050
49 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 051
50 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 052
51 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 053
52 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 054
53 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 055
54 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 056
55 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 057
56 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 058
57 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 059
58 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 060
59 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 061
60 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 062
61 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05202022 BRAKES 063
62 / 62
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cosmi's favorite was the skid recovery -- a part of the course designed to teach drivers how to navigate on wet or icy roads. The cars, which were limited to speeds of 25 mph, were outfitted with tires that simulated the feeling of skidding around tight turns.

The spinouts in a controlled environment can be fun, Cosmi said, but it's still a serious technique to master. Cosmi has experienced a real spinout, so he has first-hand experience on how unnerving it can be.

It took Cosmi a couple of tries, but by the fourth attempt, he got the hang of how to make the turns.

"Yeah, a little drifting action there," Cosmi said with a smile. "You don't typically get that in the vehicle."

Herbert, who was a professional driver and organized the driving course after his two sons, Jon and James, were killed in a car crash in 2008, compared driving to reading a play on the field. The players have to know what's coming next to execute the play successfully, he said, and they can't do that if they aren't paying attention.

"I'd drive these race cars going 330 mph," Herbert said. "Well, I guarantee you I am 100% focused on it. Because my life depends on it. And it's no different than driving here."

Another lesson the instructors teach is how to properly eliminate a be aware of blind spots in rear view mirrors. Rivera hasn't driven the course himself, but he has been in the vehicle with someone else at the wheel. The result is "a very stark reality."

"You're sitting there and you have no idea that there's this car in your blind spot," Rivera said. "And then the instructor says, 'Now, look down and see that car.' I said, 'Oh my gosh, I never knew it was there.' He said, 'Exactly. That's the whole point of this.'"

According to the B.R.A.K.E.S. organization, graduates are 64% less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving. It's far from where Herbert and his instructors would like it, but it does arm driver with more information on how to safely navigate the road.

"It was very informative to get behind the wheel, just being able to get behind the wheel and learn some stuff that you typically won't learn in a driving course," Cosmi said.

Related Content

news

Commanders sign T Aaron Monteiro

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Christian Holmes looking forward to adding man coverage ability to Commanders defense

Holmes takes great pride in the way he plays man coverage against receivers and plans to be a "sponge" while learning from Washington's veterans.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting primed for Phase 3 of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Chris Paul 'maximized' his student-athlete experience at Tulsa

Paul was branched out of what football provided him on the field, and it shaped his views on how athletes should contribute to their communities.

news

How DeSean Jackson influenced Jahan Dotson's skillset

Dotson has been compared to a lot of players since being drafted by the Commanders, but he spent a lot of time watching the three-time Pro Bowler growing up.

news

Wake Up Washington | Evaluating the impact of the 2022 draft class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 20, 2022.

news

'It's just had a huge influence on my path in life': Keith Ismael reflects on ways AAPI identity influenced football career, athlete mentality

Samoan, Filipino and Chinese background had big impact on Commanders center Keith Ismael

news

Commanders announce Week 1 of 2022 preseason

The meeting with the Panthers will be the first preseason matchup against the Panthers since 2008.

news

Santana Moss chats with Jahan Dotson on high school, his rookie season and more

Over the past two weeks, several of the rookies met with notable Washington alumni to discuss their lives and careers before they joined the Commanders. The first up was No. 16 overall pick Jahan Dotson, who had a chat with former Washington receiver Santana Moss.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ranking the rest of the NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

news

Trai Turner reunites with 'great coach and great mentor' John Matsko

Turner had a successful career while playing for Matsko and the Commanders. Now, he's ready to help Matsko fortify the Commanders' offensive line.

Advertising