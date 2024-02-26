Washington Commanders to host FIFA world champion Argentina for friendly against Guatemala June 14 on the road to Copa America

LANDOVER, Md., February 26, 2024 –– Today, the Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) announced that Argentina, the defending 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and top ranked men's national team in the world, will play Guatemala at FedExField on Friday, June 14 ahead of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

The friendly match between Argentina and Guatemala will be the second game played at the Washington Commanders' stadium this summer in the lead up to the prestigious South American tournament, Copa América, which will be played across 14 U.S. venues. The United States men's national team will play on Saturday, June 8 versus Colombia.

"As soccer continues to thrive in the U.S., it's an honor to host the Argentina and Guatemala men's national teams here in the nation's capital," said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties & Special Events for HBSE. "We look forward to showcasing the best of the best throughout our event programming, which is evident by a match of this caliber. HBSE and the Commanders couldn't be happier to help deliver marquee soccer events for the world's best athletes. We remain committed to cementing this stadium and the DMV area as a destination for a vast array of marquee events."

Argentina is led by its captain, Inter Miami CF (MLS) midfielder Lionel Messi, the current Ballon d'Or winner and The Best FIFA Men's Player, who is widely considered by fans and media as one of the best players in the history of the game. The team's long list of global stars also features Aston Villa (EPL) goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez, Manchester City (EPL) forward Julian Alvarez, and Benfica (POR) central defender Nicolás Otamendi.

"We're proud to welcome the Argentina and Guatemala men's national teams to the DMV for the second international soccer event at our stadium this summer," said Trista Langdon, Senior Vice President, Operations and Guest Experience for the Washington Commanders. "The stadium, along with our region's rich and diverse community, provides the perfect foundation for hosting world class soccer in our own backyard, and we look forward to continuing the tradition of bringing major matches here."

The new ownership group of the Washington Commanders is investing $40 million in improving the stadium and the fan experience, resulting in a new sound system, extensive infrastructure repairs, new suites, 12 new food vendors, and expedited entry and exit processes. As the stadium continues to be a destination for primetime international soccer matches, additional investments are expected to be announced soon.

"A tour prior to a cup is always important, especially because you adjust the final details for the debut of the tournament," said Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni. "This game will leave the team ready to compete."

The American Express presale begins Friday, March 1 at 10 am ET. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET through SeatGeek.com.