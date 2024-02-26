 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders to host FIFA world champion Argentina for friendly against Guatemala June 14 on the road to Copa America

Feb 26, 2024 at 02:10 PM
Washington Commanders logo

LANDOVER, Md., February 26, 2024 –– Today, the Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) announced that Argentina, the defending 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and top ranked men's national team in the world, will play Guatemala at FedExField on Friday, June 14 ahead of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

The friendly match between Argentina and Guatemala will be the second game played at the Washington Commanders' stadium this summer in the lead up to the prestigious South American tournament, Copa América, which will be played across 14 U.S. venues. The United States men's national team will play on Saturday, June 8 versus Colombia.

"As soccer continues to thrive in the U.S., it's an honor to host the Argentina and Guatemala men's national teams here in the nation's capital," said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties & Special Events for HBSE. "We look forward to showcasing the best of the best throughout our event programming, which is evident by a match of this caliber. HBSE and the Commanders couldn't be happier to help deliver marquee soccer events for the world's best athletes. We remain committed to cementing this stadium and the DMV area as a destination for a vast array of marquee events."

Argentina is led by its captain, Inter Miami CF (MLS) midfielder Lionel Messi, the current Ballon d'Or winner and The Best FIFA Men's Player, who is widely considered by fans and media as one of the best players in the history of the game. The team's long list of global stars also features Aston Villa (EPL) goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez, Manchester City (EPL) forward Julian Alvarez, and Benfica (POR) central defender Nicolás Otamendi.  

"We're proud to welcome the Argentina and Guatemala men's national teams to the DMV for the second international soccer event at our stadium this summer," said Trista Langdon, Senior Vice President, Operations and Guest Experience for the Washington Commanders. "The stadium, along with our region's rich and diverse community, provides the perfect foundation for hosting world class soccer in our own backyard, and we look forward to continuing the tradition of bringing major matches here."

The new ownership group of the Washington Commanders is investing $40 million in improving the stadium and the fan experience, resulting in a new sound system, extensive infrastructure repairs, new suites, 12 new food vendors, and expedited entry and exit processes. As the stadium continues to be a destination for primetime international soccer matches, additional investments are expected to be announced soon.

"A tour prior to a cup is always important, especially because you adjust the final details for the debut of the tournament," said Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni. "This game will leave the team ready to compete."

The American Express presale begins Friday, March 1 at 10 am ET. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET through SeatGeek.com.  

Media Accreditation: Media accreditation for the matches are not yet available. An alert will be sent to media when the process opens.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about OL coach Bobby Johnson

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. 
news

Five takeaways from Adam Peters' combine press conference

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters addressed the media at the 2023 scouting combine earlier today. Here are five takeaways from his press conference. 
news

Washington Commanders announce significant upgrades to stadium, bringing targeted investments to more than $75 million under new ownership

The upgrades will be noticeable from the moment fans enter the parking lots and include faster entry into the stadium, new premium seating options and suite experiences, improved food and beverage options, and sound system upgrades. 
news

Get ready for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

College football's top prospects will congregate at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of every player invited.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's why Daniel Jeremiah thinks Washington should draft Drake Maye at No. 2

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington.
news

Five things to know about TEs coach David Raih

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is tight ends coach David Raih.
news

Wake Up Washington | Get to know your assistant coaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
news

Jamaal Grantham looks to inspire, empower with Gr8 Clothing

This Black History Month Commanders.com is passing the page to local Black business owners to talk a little bit about their story in their words.
news

Five things to know about DL coach Darryl Tapp

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is defensive line coach Darryl Tapp. 
news

Five things to know about LBs coach Ken Norton Jr.

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. 
news

Kliff Kingsbury's roadmap for developing young quarterbacks

If the Commanders do decide to take a quarterback at No. 2, they will pair that quarterback with a coach in Kingsbury who has a long track record of elevating players at the position. 
Advertising