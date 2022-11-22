Washington Commanders to reveal Sean Taylor memorial installation in honor of the 15th anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 matchup

LANDOVER, Md., November 22, 2022 – The Washington Commanders will honor Sean Taylor on the 15th Anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 home matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 27 at 1 p.m. In honor of a life and legacy that will forever shape the franchise, key activations include the reveal of the Sean Taylor Memorial installation, launch of the limited-edition Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise line, and special "21" helmet decals to be worn by Commanders players.

Headlining the day, the team will reveal the Sean Taylor Memorial installation pregame at 11:45 a.m. on the main concourse outside of section 132. This reveal is the culmination of the

Sean Taylor Memorial Project, launched on Sean's birthday earlier this year that provided fans an opportunity to pay tribute to one of the most beloved players in franchise history. Sunday also will mark the official launch of the Sean Taylor Legacy Project limited-edition merchandise line that was designed and inspired by Sean Taylor's daughter, Jackie Taylor. The collection includes a jersey, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hats. The line will be available at the Commanders Team Store, A Fanatics Experience at FedExField, as well as online by visiting store.commanders.com. All proceeds from this merchandise launch will benefit gun violence prevention initiatives.

"Sean's life was tragically cut short but his impact continues to reverberate through our Burgundy & Gold family," said Co-Owners and Co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder. "This Sunday, on the 15th anniversary of his passing, we honor one of our greats and his legacy by unveiling a permanent installation, so his memory is always with us when we take the field on gameday."

Additionally, as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats annual initiative, select cleats will be on display in Legends Plaza and on suite levels throughout the game. Commanders players and coaches will wear the cleats in the team's Week 13 matchup at the New York Giants. A QR code will be attached to each cleat case for fan viewing and for fans to bid on cleats of their choosing. As a tribute to Sean Taylor, Miami-based custom sneaker designer Soles by Sir designed a pair of cleats in Sean's honor that will be featured in the My Cause, My Cleats display in Legends Plaza.