News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders to reveal Sean Taylor memorial installation in honor of the 15th anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 matchup

Nov 22, 2022 at 02:39 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 2.39.06 PM

LANDOVER, Md., November 22, 2022 – The Washington Commanders will honor Sean Taylor on the 15th Anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 home matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 27 at 1 p.m. In honor of a life and legacy that will forever shape the franchise, key activations include the reveal of the Sean Taylor Memorial installation, launch of the limited-edition Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise line, and special "21" helmet decals to be worn by Commanders players.

Headlining the day, the team will reveal the Sean Taylor Memorial installation pregame at 11:45 a.m. on the main concourse outside of section 132. This reveal is the culmination of the

Sean Taylor Memorial Project, launched on Sean's birthday earlier this year that provided fans an opportunity to pay tribute to one of the most beloved players in franchise history. Sunday also will mark the official launch of the Sean Taylor Legacy Project limited-edition merchandise line that was designed and inspired by Sean Taylor's daughter, Jackie Taylor. The collection includes a jersey, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hats. The line will be available at the Commanders Team Store, A Fanatics Experience at FedExField, as well as online by visiting store.commanders.com. All proceeds from this merchandise launch will benefit gun violence prevention initiatives.

"Sean's life was tragically cut short but his impact continues to reverberate through our Burgundy & Gold family," said Co-Owners and Co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder. "This Sunday, on the 15th anniversary of his passing, we honor one of our greats and his legacy by unveiling a permanent installation, so his memory is always with us when we take the field on gameday."

Additionally, as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats annual initiative, select cleats will be on display in Legends Plaza and on suite levels throughout the game. Commanders players and coaches will wear the cleats in the team's Week 13 matchup at the New York Giants. A QR code will be attached to each cleat case for fan viewing and for fans to bid on cleats of their choosing. As a tribute to Sean Taylor, Miami-based custom sneaker designer Soles by Sir designed a pair of cleats in Sean's honor that will be featured in the My Cause, My Cleats display in Legends Plaza.

Follow the Commanders on social media, on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and LinkedIn for exclusive Sean Taylor and My Cause, My Cleats content. Attending fans for Sunday' game are encouraged to review the gameday guide at Commanders.com/kickoff.

Related Content

news

Being named starter a full circle moment for Heinicke

Heinicke is the starting quarterback for at least the next week against the Falcons, and that decision is the result on his winning and growth over the last month.

news

London Fletcher, Henry Ellard named HOF semifinalists

Fletcher and Ellard are considered two of the best players to ever suit up for Washington in their respective positions.

news

From the booth | Getting way too far ahead of ourselves

The Washington Commanders are above .500 with playoffs on the line, and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein looks ahead to what could be an exciting January.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera has "little bit of fun" with Heinicke's post-win tradition

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

news

Chase Young activated to 53-man roster

Young, who tore his ACL against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 of the 2021 season, has taken another step in his recovery as he rejoins the active roster.

news

3 numbers to know from Washington's win against Houston

The Washington Commanders beat the Texans, 23-10, yesterday in Houston, bringing their record to 6-5 on the season. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 11 win.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's win over Houston

The Washington Commanders won their fifth game in six weeks in convincing fashion against the Houston Texans with a 23-10 victory. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Commanders-Texans Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-10 win over the Houston Texans, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Wake Up Washington | A case of the Victory Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

news

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win in Houston

Showing no signs of a hangover after the Monday night upset over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders dominated from the first whistle to the last in Houston, beating the Houston Texans, 23-10. Cornerback Kendall Fuller, the Commanders defensive line and tight end Logan Thomas impressed and imposed to boost Washington to the win at NRG Stadium.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders' defense smothers Houston in 23-10 victory

Washington allowed five net yards in the first half and recorded in five sack to get above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Advertising