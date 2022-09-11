Washington Commanders vs. Jaguars inactives, Week 1

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 14 QB Sam Howell
- No. 31 S Kamren Curl
- No. 40 CB Tariq Castro-Fields
- No. 75 G Chris Paul
- No. 85 TE Cole Turner
The Jacksonville Jaguars have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 14 WR Kendric Pryor
- No. 20 S Daniel Thomas
- No. 24 RB Snoop Connor
- No. 30 CB Montaric Brown
- No. 47 LB De'Shaan Dixon