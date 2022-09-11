News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders vs. Jaguars inactives, Week 1

Sep 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Inactives_1920x1080

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 14 QB Sam Howell
  • No. 31 S Kamren Curl
  • No. 40 CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  • No. 75 G Chris Paul
  • No. 85 TE Cole Turner

The Jacksonville Jaguars have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 14 WR Kendric Pryor
  • No. 20 S Daniel Thomas
  • No. 24 RB Snoop Connor
  • No. 30 CB Montaric Brown
  • No. 47 LB De'Shaan Dixon

