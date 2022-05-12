Commanders to host Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1

Sign up HERE for tickets to the Commanders' home game against the Jaguars.

The Washington Commanders will open the 2022 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The rest of the Commanders' schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on all the team's social media platforms. (Check out the home and away opponents, HERE.)

The Commanders lead the all-time series against the Jaguars, 6-1, with the first meeting coming on Sept. 28, 1997. Washington has won four straight games against Jacksonville dating back to 2006. Washington's most recent matchup against Jacksonville came in 2018, when Josh Johnson threw for 151 yards while carrying the ball nine times for 49 yards in a 16-13 win.

The Jaguars finished fourth in the AFC South after a 3-14 finish to the 2021 season. The team fired first-time NFL head coach Urban Meyer 13 games into the season and hired former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in his place.

Pederson was tasked with the challenge of surrounding 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence with more offensive pieces and retooling the defense, and so far, it looks like he achieved both goals. The Jaguars bolstered the offensive line by signing guard Brandon Scherff and improved its arsenal of pass-catchers with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

Defensively, the Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick on Georgia pass-rusher Travon Walker and then added Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd with the No. 20 overall pick. Washington's offense, however, should be up to the task with Carson Wentz leading an offensive filled with young weapons. The Jaguars are also the last team Wentz played as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.