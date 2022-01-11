News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington's 2022 home and away opponents have been finalized

Jan 11, 2022 at 03:08 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The 2021 season is now officially in the books, and it's time to start looking ahead to the third season of Ron Rivera's tenure.

And with Washington defeating the New York Giants, 22-7, in Week 18, the team's home and ways opponents are now confirmed.

Here's a look at who Washington will play next season.

2022 HOME OPPONENTS

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Atlanta Falcons

2022 AWAY OPPONENTS

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • San Francisco 49ers

NOTES

  • In addition to its NFC East games, Washington will play every team in the AFC South and NFC North this upcoming season. Washington finished third in its division, so it will also play the third-place finishers in the AFC North (Cleveland Browns) and NFC South (Atlanta Falcons).
  • Washington will play the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for the third time in four seasons. The team had a combined record of 2-2 in previous matchups, winning against the Lions in 2019 and the 49ers in 2020. The 23-15 win over the 49ers in Week 14 of the 2020 season was part of the four-game win streak that helped Washington secure an NFC East championship.
  • Washington will host the Tennessee Titans for the first time since 2014, when it secured a 19-17 win over the AFC team. The Titans are currently at the top of their conference with the No. 1 seed and home field advantage for the postseason.
  • Washington will also travel to play the Bears for the first time since 2016, allowing head coach Rivera to coach against the team he played for from 1984-92.

