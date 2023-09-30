Washington prepares for Sunday's NFC Matchup with an extensive film review

Setting aside past losses and keeping aim on what's next for them is only some of it will take to score on the Eagle's experienced roster. Whether it's Jalen Hurts and D'Andre Swift on offense or Haason Reddick on defense -- they're sound in all position groups -- Washington will need to carry out with the same consistency.

"They're a very strong, fast defense," Robinson said. "I got a chance to play against them last year, so I'm pretty familiar with who they have over there. They have made some changes at depth, so there's a few other new names I got to study, but they pretty much all do the same things that I'm familiar with. So I just need to go off of my rules and my game plan."

But the Eagles, like every other team, will make mistakes, and it's up to Washington to capitalize on every one of those mistakes because those moments could be what gives the Commander's critical turnovers.

"We came today and worked really hard; we had a really good day," Sam Cosmi said. "We had a lot of good things happen, and we're fixing stuff for sure."

Fixing and preparing is all the team can do before the actual test comes this Sunday. However, the ability for Washington to quickly note necessary changes and emphasize execution is a step in the right direction.