Washington prepares for Sunday's NFC Matchup with an extensive film review

In week 4, Washington Commanders are set up to take on fellow NFC East team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles lead the division and are one of three NFL teams to remain undefeated.
Coaches and players came together for an in-depth review of last week's film, magnifying how they can walk into this game prepared and succeed.
Despite the confidence hit from last week's 37-3 loss, Washington has come together for necessary fine-tuning and heads into this game with a fresh slate.
"Guys have time to think about why we lost and everything we did and what we need to do to clean up from what's on film from the loss," Brian Robinson Jr. said. "And right after that, we just gotta focus on what's next because we can't just live in the past. We got bigger and better games ahead of us."
Take a look back at the previous matchups between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos via The Associated Press)
Setting aside past losses and keeping aim on what's next for them is only some of it will take to score on the Eagle's experienced roster. Whether it's Jalen Hurts and D'Andre Swift on offense or Haason Reddick on defense -- they're sound in all position groups -- Washington will need to carry out with the same consistency.
"They're a very strong, fast defense," Robinson said. "I got a chance to play against them last year, so I'm pretty familiar with who they have over there. They have made some changes at depth, so there's a few other new names I got to study, but they pretty much all do the same things that I'm familiar with. So I just need to go off of my rules and my game plan."
But the Eagles, like every other team, will make mistakes, and it's up to Washington to capitalize on every one of those mistakes because those moments could be what gives the Commander's critical turnovers.
"We came today and worked really hard; we had a really good day," Sam Cosmi said. "We had a lot of good things happen, and we're fixing stuff for sure."
Fixing and preparing is all the team can do before the actual test comes this Sunday. However, the ability for Washington to quickly note necessary changes and emphasize execution is a step in the right direction.
"You gotta address the issues that caused the outcome on Sunday because if you don't, then those same issues are gonna arise next week, especially when you're going up against championship-style teams.", said Terry McLaurin. "But you know, you get excited when you get to go against a division opponent. They come down to the fourth quarter, and usually, the team that executes the best wins."
Check out the best photos from the Washington Commanders' week of practice. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
Going up against another NFC opponent is high stakes for the Commanders, and the reality of the significance of this game is something the players have thought about this week in terms of leveling their mindsets and walking in with last week's loss in the rearview.
"Playing Philly, it's always a great feeling," Cosmi said. "It's gonna be a hard game; both teams are gonna work hard and play hard. We know what's on the line, and these games are big games because going into later in the season, they end up. So we all know what's at stake."
Focusing on individual assignments and minimizing the margin of error for each position group is particularly important for this team. Minimizing errors means more chances for the offense to put points on the board.
"I get that we have a lot of playmakers on our offense, a lot of guys who can touch the ball and make plays with the ball," said Robinson. "I got to be selfless and just understand that the ball can be spread many different ways. Just when the ball is put in my hands, I just got to take advantage of it."
And so come Sunday, the score of last week's game won't be in the players' heads- but the more prominent notes on better execution, limiting the margin of error, and achieving their individual assignments.
Each week comes a new opponent and an opportunity to improve from what happened in the game prior- and that's precisely what the Commanders aim to do this Sunday in Philadelphia.