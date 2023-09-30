News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington prepares for Sunday's NFC Matchup with an extensive film review

Sep 30, 2023 at 09:49 AM
Kyra Benzing-Plourde
Screen Shot 2023-10-02 at 9.48.52 AM

In week 4, Washington Commanders are set up to take on fellow NFC East team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles lead the division and are one of three NFL teams to remain undefeated. 

Coaches and players came together for an in-depth review of last week's film, magnifying how they can walk into this game prepared and succeed. 

Despite the confidence hit from last week's 37-3 loss, Washington has come together for necessary fine-tuning and heads into this game with a fresh slate. 

"Guys have time to think about why we lost and everything we did and what we need to do to clean up from what's on film from the loss," Brian Robinson Jr. said. "And right after that, we just gotta focus on what's next because we can't just live in the past. We got bigger and better games ahead of us."

PHOTOS | Commanders-Eagles through the years

Take a look back at the previous matchups between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos via The Associated Press)

Washington Redskins quarterback Donovan McNabb turns away from the line during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010. Washington defeated Philadelphia 17-12. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/AP2010
Washington Redskins fans celebrate their team's scoring against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006, in Philadelphia. The Redskins won, 31-20. (AP Photo/George Widman)
GEORGE WIDMAN/2006 AP
Washington Redskins' DeSean Jackson celebrates after a completion during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles placekicker David Akers celebrates his second quarter field goal as Washington Redskins safety LaRon Landry walks off the field during the NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 26, 2009 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP2009
Washington Redskins running back Ryan Torain celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/AP2010
Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins, right, shakes hands with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. Washington won 27-22. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins' Alfred Morris runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/AP2012
Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Football Team linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) tries to take down Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during a match against the Washington Football Team in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins' Pierre Garcon (88) tries to break a tackle by Washington Redskins' Tracy Porter (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon (88) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. The Redskins defeated the Eagles 23-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb and Washington Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell meet on the field after the NFL football game Monday, Oct. 26, 2009 in Landover, Md. The Eagles won 27-17. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP2009
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ernie Sims, left, pressures Washington Redskins quarterback Donovan McNabb during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2010, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/AP2010
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) reaches for the ball in the end zone as Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) looks on during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins in action in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy rushes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Mel Evans/AP2012
Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III passes the ball during the first half of a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Landover, Md., Monday Sept. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) and Bennie Logan (96) try to tackle Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins' Alfred Morris runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (7) drops back to pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
Rob Carr
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) and Bennie Logan (96) try to tackle Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox is seen during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins , Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Washington Redskins' Jabar Gaffney (10) lands after a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Allen (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Washington Redskins' DeSean Jackson reacts after a two-point conversion by Jamison Crowder in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Reggie Brown (86) is stopped from crossing the goal line by Washington Redskins' LaRon Landry and Fred Smoot (27) in the final seconds of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, in Landover, Md. The Redskins won 10-3. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/2008 AP
Washington Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson (8) walks through the tunnel before the NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins' Terry McLaurin catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (7) rolls out to pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2010, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/AP2010
Washington Redskins wide receiver Antwaan Randle El carreis the ball during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Oct. 26, 2009 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP2009
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Wilson grabs the foot of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles during the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, right, catches a touchdown pass against Washington Redskins' Josh Norman during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins' Mark Sanchez in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins' Dustin Hopkins, right, reacts after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, right, reacts as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Washington Redskins inside linebacker London Fletcher watches during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP2011
Washington Redskins' Clinton Portis, front, is stopped for no gain by Philadelphia Eagles' Brodrick Bunkley in the first half of their football game Monday, Sept. 17, 2007 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Washington Redskins' Clinton Portis, front, is stopped for no gain by Philadelphia Eagles' Brodrick Bunkley in the first half of their football game Monday, Sept. 17, 2007 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Rusty Kennedy/2007 AP
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball through the Washington Redskins defense in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, left, is tackled as he passes by Washington Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins' Jarvis Jenkins rests before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Washington Redskins quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 15, 2010, in Landover, Md. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 59-28. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Adams (33) is tackled by Washington Redskins' Adonis Alexander (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles rushes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Corey Graham, left, runs with the ball as Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) tries to bring him down after Graham intercepted a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins, not pictured, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson, left, scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Philadelphia Eagles' Sam Bradford (7) is sacked by Washington Redskins' Preston Smith (94) in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. The Redskins defeated the Eagles 23-20. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Washington Redskins' Jordan Reed (86) celebrates with Brandon Scherff (75) after Reed 's touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/AP2009
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) in action during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins' LaRon Landry, left, breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' Jeremy Maclin in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/2009 AP
Bill Dudley (35) Washington halfback, eludes a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles end Norm Willey for a short gain in the second period of the Redskins-Eagles National Football League game Oct. 28, 1951 in Philadelphia. Backing up Dudley is veteran teammate Sammy Baugh (33) as Eagles Russ Craft (33) and Jerry Cowhig (36) try to move in. Washington won, 27-23. (AP Photo)
1951 AP
Rob Goode, Washington Redskins, halfback, turn to the ground as Russ Craft (33) of the Philadelphia Eagles jerks him into the air a firm arm hold on his left leg in the second quarter of a National Football League Game in Washington, on Dec. 2, 1951. An official blows his whistle as Goode goes down for no gain on an attempted end sweep. (AP Photo/HLG)
HLG/1951 AP
Bill Dudley (35), Washington halfback, eludes a tackle by Philadelphia Eagle end Norm Willey for a short gain in the second period of the Redskins-Eagles NFL game, Oct. 28, 1951 in Philadelphia. Backing up Dudley is veteran teammate Sammy Baugh (33) as Eagles Russ Craft (33) and Jerry Cowhig (36) try to move in. Washington won, 27-23, as Dudley scored one touchdown, kicked two field goals and converted three extra points. (AP Photo)
Anonymous/AP1951
Bill Dudley, Washington Redskins ball-carrier is raised off his feet as Chuck Bednarik of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a solid tackle in the first quarter of a National Football League Game in Washington, on Nov. 12, 1950. Dudley lost a yard on the play. Other players: John Green (89), end, and Jay MacDowell (88), tackle, both Eagles, and Charlie Justice (22), back, of Redskins. (AP Photo/WCA)
WCA/1950 AP
AP6810070281
CWH
Washington Redskins tight end Jerry Smith (87) grabs a 26 yard pass from Redskins quarterback Sonny Jurgensen at the goal line for a second quarter touchdown in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 1970. Trailing Smith is Eagles safety Steve Preece. The Redskins won, 33 to 21. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy/AP2009
Philadelphia Eagles fullback Clarence Peaks (26) is brought down by Washington Redskin tackle Will Renfro (71) after a six-yard first quarter running gain at Griffith Stadium, Dec. 6, 1959, Washington, D.C. Swarming in on Peaks is fullback Chuck Drazenovich (36) and end Ed Meadows (83), both of Washington. In the background is Chuck Bednarik (60), Eagles center. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)
Tom Fitzsimmons/1959 AP
Billy Barnes (32) Washington Redskins back, keeps tight grip on the ball as he scores touchdown from 3-yard line despite swarm of Philadelphia Eagles defenders in second period of Eagles - Redskins pro-football game in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, 1962. Trying to stop Barnes are Eagles backs Bob Harrison (42) and Mike McClellan (23). At top is Redskins end Bill Anderson (42), Redskins won, 27-21. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)
Bill Ingraham
Larry Brown, who today became the first Redskin rusher to crack 1,000 yards, meets head first Eagles Tim Rossovich in third period play at RFK Stadium in Washington, on Dec. 13, 1970. Washington beat Philadelphia, 24-6. (AP Photo/JD)
JD/1970 AP
Washington Redskins defensive tackle Bill Brundige (77) gets to Eagles quarterback Norm Snead (16) to prevent Snead from getting a pass off in the second quarter of a game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 5, 1970. The Eagles lost yardage on the play and dropped the game to the Redskins, 33 to 21. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy/AP2009
Philadelphia Eagle Cyril Pinder (22) is caught between two Washington Redskins, Jon Jaqua, bottom, and Russell Tillman, during first quarter action at RFK Stadium, Dec. 13, 1970, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/John Duricka)
John Duricka/1970 AP
Sonny Jurgensen (9) Washington Redskins quarterback, gets off pass to receiver Walt Robert (not shown) good for 15 yards in second period of Redskins - Philadelphia game, September 15, 1969 . Making protective block is Redskins back A.D. Whitfield (25) aginst Eagles defensive end Mel Tom (58). Eagles won, 26-17. (AP Photo).
1969 AP
Herman Edwards (46) of the Philadelphia Eagles stops Clarence Harmon (38) of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter, Oct. 30, 1977. (AP Photo)
AP1977
Philadelphia Eagles Michael Haddix (26) watches as a Ron Jaworski pass floats away in the end zone as Washington Redskins defenders Vernon Dean (32) and Darrell Green (28) pursue during second quarter NFL action at RFK Stadium in Washington, Nov. 27, 1983. (AP Photo/Bill Auth)
Bill Auth
Washington Redskins full back John Riggins (44) runs up field against the Philadelphia Eagles at RFK Satdium in Washington, Nov. 27, 1983. (AP Photo/Bill Auth)
Bill Auth
Washington Redskins running back John Riggins breaks a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles Randy Logan (41) to score a fourth quarter touchdown during action in Philadelphia, Sept. 11, 1983. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Peter Morgan
Boyd Dowler (86) of the Washington Redskins fumbles the ball as he is grabbed from behind by Eagles linebacker Tim Rossovich after catching a pass from Redskins quarterback Sonny Jurgensen in the first quarter of game in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 28, 1971. Watching the fumble is Bill Bradley of the Eagles. Fumble was recovered by Ron Porter of the Eagles. Redskins won, 20-13. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Washington Redskins' John Riggins charges through the Philadelphia Eagles line as Eagles' Jerry Robinson moves in to tackle him during first quarter NFL action in Philadelphia, Sept. 11, 1983. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty kennedy
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski is sacked by Washington Redskins Ken Coffey during fourth quarter action in Philadelphia, Sept. 11, 1983. The Redskins defeated the Eagles 23-13. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Washington Redskins running back John Riggins (44) heads for some of his 99-yards running against the Philadelphia Eagles in Washington, Nov. 17, 1983. (AP Photo/Bill Auth)
Bill Auth
Washington Redskins wide receiver Art Monk (81) stretches to make a catch of a Joe Theisman pass as the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Herman Edwards (46) tries to defend during first quarter National Football League action at RFK Stadium in Washington, Nov. 27, 1983. (AP Photo/Bill Auth)
Bill Auth
Washington Redskins' John Riggins eludes a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles' Joel Williams as he runs for a gain during fourth quarter action in an NFL game in Philadelphia, Sept. 12, 1983. Washington won 23-13. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty kennedy
Washington Redskins running back George Rogers (38) breaks away from Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Andre Waters (20), for a long run in the first quarter at RFK Stadium in Washington, Sept. 7, 1986. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Dennis Cook
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham (12) runs for short yardage as Washington Redskins free safety Todd Bowles tries to bring him down during first quarter action at R.F.K. Stadium in Washington on Sunday, Sept. 18, 1988. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/1988 AP
Washington running back Timmy Smith (36) tries for extra yardage as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Terry Hoage (34) tries to bring him down during second half action Sunday, September 19, 1988 at RFK Satadium in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhit/1988 AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randal Cunningham, left, fumbles the ball as he gets tackled by Washington Redskins linebacker Ravin Caldwell during the first quarter of NFL action from Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Dec. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randal Cunningham, left, fumbles the ball as he gets tackled by Washington Redskins linebacker Ravin Caldwell during the first quarter of NFL action from Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Dec. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams fades back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the First quarter, Sept. 13, 1987. Location unknown. (AP Photo)
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams fades back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the First quarter, Sept. 13, 1987. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Wiliams during the third quarter of NFL action at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Wiliams during the third quarter of NFL action at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Wiliams during the third quarter of NFL action at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Washington Redskins running back John Riggins is stopped by Eagles ' Mike Reichenbach (55) from behind as other Eagles' Joel Williams and Wes Hopkins (48) close in during their game in Philadelphia, Nov. 19, 1984. The Eagles held he Redskins to 117 yards on the ground to win 16-10. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham (12) is tripped up by Washington Redskins' linebacker Rich Milot (57) in first half action at RFK Stadium, Sept. 22, 1985. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Dennis Cook
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham runs with the ball for a 45-yard gain against the Washington Redskins during first quarter action in Philadelphia, Nov. 9, 1987. Cunningham ran for 80-yards and passed for 268 yards to lead the Eagles to a 31-27 victory. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta
Philadelphia Eagle's quarter back Ron Jaworski (7) runs for the sideline as Washington Redskins defenders Mel Kaufman (55), left, and Dexter Manley (72) put the pressure on in first half action, Sept. 30, 1984. The Washington Redskins hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at Robert F. Kennedy memorial Stadium in Washington. (AP Photo)
Philadelphia Eagle's quarter back Ron Jaworski (7) runs for the sideline as Washington Redskins defenders Mel Kaufman (55), left, and Dexter Manley (72) put the pressure on in first half action, Sept. 30, 1984. The Washington Redskins hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at Robert F. Kennedy memorial Stadium in Washington. (AP Photo)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham slips and falls behind the line of scrimmage as Washington Redskins' Monte Coleman, partly visible at far left, begins to land on him for a sack during first quarter playoff action on Jan. 5, 1991 at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium. (AP Photo/Carol Francavilla)
Carol Francavilla/1991 AP
Washington Redskins running back Earnest Byner (21) confronts Philadelphia Eagles line back Seth Joyner during the second half action at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C., Oct. 1, 1991. Byner scored one touchdown in the Redskins 23-0 victory. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Doug Mills
Washington Redskins Dexter Manley sacks Philadelphia Eagles Randall Cunningham for a loss of five yards in first quarter NFL action in their game at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Nov. 13, 1989. Cunningham fumbled the ball and the Redskins recovered en route to a 10-3 win. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green (28) misses a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagle's wide receiver Fred Barnett (86) in fourth quarter action in Washington, Oct. 22, 1990. The Redskins won 13-7. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)
Marcy Nighswander
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams, left, is congratulated by his Philadelphia Eagles counterpart, Randall Cunningham following the Redskins 10-3 upset win in NFL game at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Nov. 13, 1989. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta
Washington Redskins Mark Rypien passes under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles Reggie White during first quarter action in Wildcard playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 1991 at Philadelphia Veterans Stadium. Holding off White is Redskins Joe Jacoby. Rypien threw two touchdown passes the lead the Redskins to a 20-6 upset win. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta/1991 AP
Philadelphia Eagles Fred Barnett, right, and Washington Redskins Todd Bowles go up in a vain effort to snair a second half pass from Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham. The Redskins went on to upset the Eagles 20-6 in wildcard playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 1991 at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta/1991 AP
Washington Redskins Art Monk catches a 16-yard second quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Mark Rypien as Philadelphia Eagles Eric Allen watches during Wildcard playoff game Saturday, Jan. 5, 1991 at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta/1991 AP
Philadelphia Eagles' defensive end Reggie White (92) looks on as unidentified Philadelphia officials examine Andre Waters (20) after he injured his leg in the third quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium in Washington, Oct. 18, 1992. Waters fractured a bone in his left leg. The Redskins won the game 16-12. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/1992 AP
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball against the Washington Redskins in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball through the Washington Redskins defense in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball against the Washington Redskins in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
The Washington Redskins offensive line blocks for a handoff pass by quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins running back Mark Logan (20) during the Redskins 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 8, 1995 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball against the Washington Redskins in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Philadelphia Eagles' Ricky Watters (32) runs for 19 yards as Washington Redskins' Keith Taylor (27) fails to stop in the second quarter in Philadelphia Sunday, Oct. 8, 1995. Watters rushed for 139 yards in the Eagles' 37-34 overtime win. (AP Photo/George Widman)
GEORGE WIDMAN
Philadelphia Eagles placekicker Gary Anderson (1) celebrates his game winning, overtime field goal against the Washington Redskins in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball through the Washington Redskins defense in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins guard Joe Patton (68) during the Redskins 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 8, 1995 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
NFL
Washington Redskins quarterback Heath Shuler puts his hand to his helmet during the Redskins 14-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov. 26, 1995 at RFK Stadium. Shuler, starting his first game since the season opener, was 12 for 27 for 164 yards. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
DOUG MILLS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball through the Washington Redskins defense in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball through the Washington Redskins defense in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
* FILE * Washington Redskins quarterback Heath Shuler puts his hand to his helmet during the Redskins 14-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in this Nov. 26, 1995 photo at RFK Stadium in Washington. In the mountains of western North Carolina, former NFL quarterback Heath Shuler and the man he is trying to oust from Congress, Rep. Charles Taylor, R-N.C., are debating issues like illegal immigration, foreign trade and the war in Iraq.Thousands of miles away, in San Diego, Jason Woodmansee worries that one crucial issue is being overlooked in one of this year's most competitive U.S. House races:"From an objective, quantitative viewpoint, Shuler was a terrible NFL quarterback," Woodmansee writes on his blog www.StopShuler.com.(AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
FILE Washington Redskins quarterback Heath Shuler puts his hand to his helmet during the Redskins 14-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in this Nov. 26, 1995 photo at RFK Stadium in Washington. In the mountains of western North Carolina, former NFL quarterback Heath Shuler and the man he is trying to oust from Congress, Rep. Charles Taylor, R-N.C., are debating issues like illegal immigration, foreign trade and the war in Iraq.Thousands of miles away, in San Diego, Jason Woodmansee worries that one crucial issue is being overlooked in one of this year's most competitive U.S. House races:"From an objective, quantitative viewpoint, Shuler was a terrible NFL quarterback," Woodmansee writes on his blog www.StopShuler.com.(AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

DOUG MILLS/AP1995
Washington Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) during the Redskins 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 8, 1995 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Fred Barnett (86) carries the ball against the Washington Redskins in Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 8, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Redskins in overtime 37-34. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins defensive end Sterling Palmer (97), linebacker Ken Harvey (57) and Marvcus Patton (53) during the Redskins 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 8, 1995 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham (12), evades Washington Redskins defenders Wilbur Marshall, behind, and Alvoid Mays during the fourth quarter of game at RFK Stadium in Washington on Sunday, Oct. 18, 1992. Cunningham had 39 yards rushing in the game to give him a career total 3,683, to break Fran Tarkenton's record by nine yards. The Redskins won the game 16-12. (AP Photo/Shayna Brennan)
Shayna Brennan/1992 AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham gets ready to throw to Eagles running back Charlie Garner (25) during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at Washington's RFK Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1994. Philadelphia defeated Washington 31-29. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/1994 AP
Washington Redskins cornerback Alan Grant (26) and linebacker Lamont Hollingquest (96) stop Philadelphia Eagles' running back Herschel Walker (34) during the second quarter at Washington's RFK Stadium, Oct. 30, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)
Mark Wilson
The Washington Redskins offensive huddle during the Redskins 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 8, 1995 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles' running back Herschel Walker (34) is tackled by Washington Redskins Darrell Green (28), during first quarter NFL action at RFK Stadium, Nov. 28, 1993. Walker gained short yardage on the play. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randal Cunningham is upended by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Tim Johnson during the fourth quarter of their game at Washington's RFK Stadium, Oct. 19, 1992. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Washington Redskins quarterback Tony Banks (12) escapes being sacked by Philadelphia Eagles' Hugh Douglas (53) during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 16, 2001, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Ricky Carioti)
RICKY CARIOTI
Philadelphia Eagles' Brian Dawkins, left, intercepts a pass in the end zone in front of Washington Redskins' Zeron Flemister (89) and Eagles' Famon Moore (43) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 16, 2001, at FedX Field in Landover, Md. The Eagles won 20-6. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano)
STEPHEN J. BOITANO
Washington Redskins' Ki-Jana Carter (23) strolls over the goal line to score on a 5-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles early in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 25, 2001, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/George Widman)
GEORGE WIDMAN
Washington Redskins' James Thrash (87) catches a first-quarter touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Damon Moore (43) in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2000. The Eagles won 23-20. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano)
STEPHEN J. BOITANO
Philadelphia Eagles' Donovan McNabb (5) jumps over teammate Jermane Mayberry (71) and Washington Redskins' Mark Carrier (27) in the first quarter in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2000. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano)
STEPHEN J. BOITANO
Washington Redskins kickoff returner Michael Bates (20) is upended by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Barry Gardner (52) as Redskins' Kato Serwango (22) watches during the third quarter in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2001. The Redskins won 13-3. (AP Photo/George Widman)
GEORGE WIDMAN
Washington Redskins running back Ki-Jana Carter (23) leaps over the back of Philadephia Eagles' Mike Caldwell (50) for a first down late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 25, 2001, in Philadelphia. The Redskins won 13-3. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
CHRIS GARDNER
Setting aside past losses and keeping aim on what's next for them is only some of it will take to score on the Eagle's experienced roster. Whether it's Jalen Hurts and D'Andre Swift on offense or Haason Reddick on defense -- they're sound in all position groups -- Washington will need to carry out with the same consistency.

"They're a very strong, fast defense," Robinson said. "I got a chance to play against them last year, so I'm pretty familiar with who they have over there. They have made some changes at depth, so there's a few other new names I got to study, but they pretty much all do the same things that I'm familiar with. So I just need to go off of my rules and my game plan."

But the Eagles, like every other team, will make mistakes, and it's up to Washington to capitalize on every one of those mistakes because those moments could be what gives the Commander's critical turnovers.

"We came today and worked really hard; we had a really good day," Sam Cosmi said. "We had a lot of good things happen, and we're fixing stuff for sure."

Fixing and preparing is all the team can do before the actual test comes this Sunday. However, the ability for Washington to quickly note necessary changes and emphasize execution is a step in the right direction.

"You gotta address the issues that caused the outcome on Sunday because if you don't, then those same issues are gonna arise next week, especially when you're going up against championship-style teams.", said Terry McLaurin. "But you know, you get excited when you get to go against a division opponent. They come down to the fourth quarter, and usually, the team that executes the best wins."

PHOTOS | Top photos from Commanders practice, Week 4

Check out the best photos from the Washington Commanders' week of practice. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.59.14 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.10.17 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.00.08 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.03.23 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.02.28 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.03.37 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.00.46 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.00.35 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.56.00 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.01.02 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.57.12 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.57.47 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.56.41 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.01.15 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.58.14 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.01.41 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.53.55 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.54.30 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.53.17 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.52.58 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.53.33 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.55.41 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.50.43 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.59.44 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.55.03 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.02.06 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.51.10 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.51.24 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.07.38 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.50.16 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.51.36 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.52.23 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.06.28 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.06.55 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 9.52.02 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.05.22 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.04.59 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.06.02 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.05.39 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.13.51 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.07.21 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.12.18 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.14.20 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.11.12 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.11.28 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.13.07 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.09.02 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.11.47 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.08.48 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.09.55 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.09.35 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.13.30 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.12.41 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.10.39 AM
Screen Shot 2023-09-30 at 10.10.58 AM
Going up against another NFC opponent is high stakes for the Commanders, and the reality of the significance of this game is something the players have thought about this week in terms of leveling their mindsets and walking in with last week's loss in the rearview.

"Playing Philly, it's always a great feeling," Cosmi said. "It's gonna be a hard game; both teams are gonna work hard and play hard. We know what's on the line, and these games are big games because going into later in the season, they end up. So we all know what's at stake."

Focusing on individual assignments and minimizing the margin of error for each position group is particularly important for this team. Minimizing errors means more chances for the offense to put points on the board.

"I get that we have a lot of playmakers on our offense, a lot of guys who can touch the ball and make plays with the ball," said Robinson. "I got to be selfless and just understand that the ball can be spread many different ways. Just when the ball is put in my hands, I just got to take advantage of it."

And so come Sunday, the score of last week's game won't be in the players' heads- but the more prominent notes on better execution, limiting the margin of error, and achieving their individual assignments.

Each week comes a new opponent and an opportunity to improve from what happened in the game prior- and that's precisely what the Commanders aim to do this Sunday in Philadelphia.

