Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/13

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about how he thinks Ron Rivera will handle Dwayne Haskins development.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about the changes in the Redskins front office.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen delves into defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's comments on talent.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the Redskins parting ways with former Senior VP of Football Operations Eric Schaffer.

-- NBC Sports Washington JP Finlay writes about two former Redskins assistant coaches in the NFC Championship.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux provides some insight on Doug Williams' reassignment.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno reports on the Redskins hiring Rob Rogers as Senior VP of Football Administration.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the Redskins parting ways with Eric Schaffer in a front office reorganization.

-- USA Today's Chris Roling reports on what could happen to Redskins running backs coach Randy Jordan.