Scott Turner Has Helped Turn Young Quarterbacks Into Pro Bowlers, Which Bodes Well For Dwayne Haskins

When developing young quarterbacks, Turner emphasized the importance of establishing relationships. To best teach these players, he must first understand how they learn, what they excel at and where they can improve. Then, he can devise an individualized approach to expedite growth and maximize potential.

For example, Turner and the Panthers knew that Newton is a visual learner. So, when Turner returned to Carolina as the quarterbacks coach in 2018, he recommended Newton use a notebook to store everything he'd been scribbling throughout the quarterbacks room at Bank of America Stadium. The notebook evolved into a binder, and it was a big reason Newton played so well early in 2018 before injuries hindered his production.

"There's no greater feeling than knowing you've got somebody that is coaching you that has your best interest in mind," Newton told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer in September. "That's important. I've been lucky to have guys that have coached me where I can sense that, and I know that. I've never not known. And Scott [Turner] is just still one of those people I know I can go to him for brutally honest advice, and that's the key."

Things will be a little different in Washington than they were when Turner was with the Panthers and Vikings. As a first-time offensive coordinator, Turner will not be singularly focused on Haskins; he'll have to introduce a system conducive to all the young pieces on that side of the ball.

But by getting to know Haskins, Turner will be able to cater his scheme to best fit Haskins' skillset, which wowed NFL evaluators coming out of Ohio State.

In Washington, it's a partnership that will go a long way towards determining the franchise's success going forward.