Scott Turner Was 11 When His Dad Began Coaching The Redskins. Now He's Their Offensive Coordinator.

Like his father, Turner became an offensive coach. He bounced around the NFL and landed with the Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on two occasions. He is known for getting the best out of players like Teddy Bridewater, Cam Newton, Sam Bradford and Josh Gordon, all of which had some of their best statistical season with him as their position coach.

Turner said he and his father are their own people, but he does think there are some similarities between their coaching styles. There might be some differences, even though he can't quite place what they could be.

"Maybe a little more cerebral with it," Turner said. "He is, too. It's hard to compare."

But now Turner has his first shot at being an offensive coordinator with the Redskins, and his father couldn't be happier about the news.