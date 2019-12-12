News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/12

Dec 12, 2019 at 01:29 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen dives into Redskins fans' allegiances this season.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras takes a look at the state of the Eagles and the NFC East.

-- NBCSW's JP Finley writes that DeAngelo Hall wants to rejoin the Redskins in the front office.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey dissects the 2020 outlook for the running back position.

-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux says the Redskins are positive about the end of the season.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Terry McLaurin leads a young core of Redskins players.

-- USA Today's Chris Roling delves into the Redskins' attitude for the final three games.

-- USA Today's Chris Roling analyzes Josh Norman's role on the Redskins' defense.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig details the current status of the Redskins' front office personnel. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Jonathan Allen Is Rooting For High School Alma Mater Stone Bridge To End Championship Drought

-- WRCF Hosts Annual Skins Santa Shoppe at FedExField

-- Nick Sundberg Named Redskins Nominee For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year

-- Redskins Q&A: LBs Coach Rob Ryan Highlights The Production Of Rookie Cole Holcomb

-- Derrius Guice Placed On IR, Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

-- Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. Packers, Week 14

-- The Case For Cornerback Quinton Dunbar To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Punter Tress Way To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Safety Landon Collins To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Defensive Lineman Matt Ioannidis To Make The Pro Bowl

