The Case For Defensive Lineman Matt Ioannidis To Make The Pro Bowl

Ioannidis' numbers are even more impressive considering the young talent Washington has along the defensive front. Among the unit are four first-round picks, including three (Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat) who were drafted in each of the past three years. The fourth is Kerrigan, a first-round pick from 2011 who's currently second in franchise history with 89.0 career sacks.

Yet 12 games into the 2019 campaign, Ioannidis leads the group in nearly every category that pertains to defensive linemen. He's been its best player at stopping the run and getting to the quarterback, all while playing more than 75% of the defensive snaps, which is fourth-highest on the team.