Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/2

Dec 02, 2019 at 12:41 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland offers three takeaways from the Redskins' victory over the Panthers.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the importance of the Redskins' running game in Sunday's game.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer sees signs of promise from the Redskins.

-- The Washington Times Adam Zielonka writes about the Redskins' ground and pound leading them to their second win.

-- NBCSW's JP Finley talks about Derrius Guice's big rushing day.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the duo of Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson.

-- USA Today's Zachary Neel writes about Derrius Guice's historic day.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig discusses Ryan Kerrigan's status and Josh Norman's return.

TOP PHOTOS: Redskins vs. Panthers

Take a look at the top photos from the Redskins victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Advertising