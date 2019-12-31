Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/31

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
-- The Washington Post's Roman Stubbs writes that Alex Smith's focus is on playing and not on a front office job.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Roman Stubbs report that Trent Williams could be open to rejoining the Redskins next season.
-- The Washington Post's Adam Kilgore writes about the Redskins' decision to move on from Bruce Allen as the team president.
-- The Washington Time's Adam Zielonka delves into cornerback Josh Norman's future with the Redskins.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras provides insight on Alex Smith's disinterest in looking for a front office job with the Redskins.
-- The Washington Time's Adam Zielonka also reports on more team news involving the Redskins' training staff.
-- The Washington Time's Thom Loverro gives his opinion on the potential of hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.
-- The Washington Time's Adam Zielonka delves into what Redskins players think about the potential of hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.
-- NBCSW's Ryan Homler writes about Redskins running back Chris Thompson announcing the birth of his first child.
-- NBCSW's Ryan Homler also offers his opinion on how dedicated the Redskins are to creating a culture change.
-- NBCSW's Brian McNally looks into the yearly ritual that goes into what happens after the regular season finale.
-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux reports that Alex Smith doesn't believe his return would hurt Dwayne Haskins' career with the Redskins.
-- ESPN's John Keim and Jason Reid look into the events that led to the Redskins undergoing change in the offseason.
-- USA Today's Zachary Neel breaks down what the Redskins should do with offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips offers insight into how Josh Norman's feel about his role during the 2019 season.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig delves into Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith's next steps following the 2019 season.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
