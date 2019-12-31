News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/31

Dec 31, 2019 at 10:55 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Roman Stubbs writes that Alex Smith's focus is on playing and not on a front office job.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Roman Stubbs report that Trent Williams could be open to rejoining the Redskins next season.

-- The Washington Post's Adam Kilgore writes about the Redskins' decision to move on from Bruce Allen as the team president.

-- The Washington Time's Adam Zielonka delves into cornerback Josh Norman's future with the Redskins.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras provides insight on Alex Smith's disinterest in looking for a front office job with the Redskins.

-- The Washington Time's Adam Zielonka also reports on more team news involving the Redskins' training staff.

-- The Washington Time's Thom Loverro gives his opinion on the potential of hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

-- The Washington Time's Adam Zielonka delves into what Redskins players think about the potential of hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

-- NBCSW's Ryan Homler writes about Redskins running back Chris Thompson announcing the birth of his first child.

-- NBCSW's Ryan Homler also offers his opinion on how dedicated the Redskins are to creating a culture change.

-- NBCSW's Brian McNally looks into the yearly ritual that goes into what happens after the regular season finale.

-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux reports that Alex Smith doesn't believe his return would hurt Dwayne Haskins' career with the Redskins.

-- ESPN's John Keim and Jason Reid look into the events that led to the Redskins undergoing change in the offseason.

-- USA Today's Zachary Neel breaks down what the Redskins should do with offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips offers insight into how Josh Norman's feel about his role during the 2019 season.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig delves into Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith's next steps following the 2019 season.

-- Statement By Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder

-- Instant Analysis: Redskins Close Season With Divisional Loss In Dallas

-- Redskins Sign Pro Bowl Punter, Special Teams Captain Tress Way To Multi-Year Extension

-- Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. Cowboys, Week 17

-- Redskins Q&A: OLBs Coach Chad Grimm Points Out What He's Seen From Montez Sweat

-- Following A Career Performance, Steven Sims Jr. Looks To Cap His Rookie Campaign On A Positive Note

-- Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

-- Redskins Name Alex Smith As Team's Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

-- Landon Collins Passes Personal Idol Sean Taylor In Single-Season Tackles

