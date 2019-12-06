News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/6

Dec 06, 2019 at 09:55 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland lays out the Redskins' game plan against the Packers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Nate Orchard's return to the NFL.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras details Adrian Peterson being named a finalist for the NFL Sportsmanship Award.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras takes a look at how Montez Sweat replaces Preston Smith.

-- The Washington Time's Thom Loverro analyzes what a win at Green Bay could do for Bill Callahan.

-- The Associated Press's Jenna Flyer writes about Joe Gibbs being honored with NASCAR's Award of Excellence.

-- USA Today's Chris Roling talks about Steven Sims' next big chance with Trey Quinn hurt.

-- The Case For Cornerback Quinton Dunbar To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Defensive Lineman Matt Ioannidis To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Punter Tress Way To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Safety Landon Collins To Make The Pro Bowl

-- 2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Packers, Week 14

-- In Five Days, Nate Orchard Went From Free Agent To Impact Player Vs. Carolina

-- Adrian Peterson Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

-- Follow The 63rd and 64th First Ladies of Football Military Appreciation Tours

-- First Lady Kiki Spreads Lots of Cheer Overseas

PHOTOS: Packers Week Practice (12/5/19)

Take a look at practice photos from Thursday's practice for the upcoming game.

