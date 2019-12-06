Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland lays out the Redskins' game plan against the Packers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Nate Orchard's return to the NFL.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras details Adrian Peterson being named a finalist for the NFL Sportsmanship Award.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras takes a look at how Montez Sweat replaces Preston Smith.

-- The Washington Time's Thom Loverro analyzes what a win at Green Bay could do for Bill Callahan.

-- The Associated Press's Jenna Flyer writes about Joe Gibbs being honored with NASCAR's Award of Excellence.