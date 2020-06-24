News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/24

Jun 24, 2020 at 10:01 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

redskins-morning-clips-062420

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay thinks the Redskins were right to retire Bobby Mitchell's number and asks if the time is right to do the same with Sean Taylor.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and JP Finlay ask if it is bullish or bearish to predict that Logan Thomas will post more than 500 yards and catch at least four touchdowns.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and JP Finlay ask if it is bullish or bearish to predict that Jonathan Allen will be an All-Pro player in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Redskins LB Thomas Davis has two pieces of advice for Chase Young, other young Redskins.

-- ESPN's Cameron Wolfe writes about the NFL Quarterback Summit, which Doug Williams helped start.

-- The Athletic's Michael Lombardi breaks down every team's obvious and non-obvious questions for 2020. (Subscription)

-- Radio.com's Jordan Cohn highlights Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s trainer keeping the quarterback's mind sharp with chess.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Ron Rivera Calls Chase Young A 'Mini Version' Of Julius Peppers, Compares Him To Von Miller

-- Thomas Davis Sr., Kendall Fuller Plan To Bring Competitiveness, Winning Mentality To Ron Rivera's Redskins

-- Redskins Recap: Five Things We Learned During The Virtual Offseason Program

-- Player Spotlight: After A Productive Virtual Offseason, J.D. McKissic Is Ready For Training Camp

-- Washington Redskins To Retire The Late Bobby Mitchell's Jersey

-- Washington Redskins Launch Black Engagement Network

-- Player Spotlight: Matt Ioannidis 'Can't Wait' To Get On The Field With His New Coaches And Teammates

-- #HailMail: Wrapping Up The Redskins' Virtual Offseason Program

-- Analyzing Some Of the Redskins' Biggest Position Battles Entering Training Camp

-- Player Spotlight: Terry McLaurin Aims To Push Himself To 'Newer Heights' After Historic Rookie Season

-- Player Spotlight: Ryan Kerrigan Has His Sights Set On Being A Big Part Of Jack Del Rio's New Defense

-- Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

-- Madden Wish List: 10 Proposed Changes For Madden 21

-- Quarantine Has Not Stopped Dwayne Haskins and Kelvin Harmon From Continuing To Build Chemistry

-- Ryan Kerrigan Talks About Chase Young, The 4-3 Defense And Finishing His Career In Washington

-- Player Spotlight: Cole Holcomb Is Ready To Learn From Ron Rivera And Veteran LB Thomas Davis Sr.

-- Offseason Review: A Timeline Of The Redskins' Biggest Moves

-- Who Is Your Redskins Ultimate Player?

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

Related Links

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera reflects on late mother Delores

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Commanders' resiliency, looks forward to next test

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke continues to be a playmaker when it matters

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the wild Week 8 win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jamin Davis continues to rise to challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for challenge of stopping Jonathan Taylor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ehlinger's perceived similarities to Heinicke help Commanders prep for Colts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Alex Smith calls Terry McLaurin one of his favorite teammates ever

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders finding a running back rhythm

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | All the top stories on Victory Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders offense is 'kind of like a second language' for Taylor Heinicke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Defensive line looks to continue resurgence against Aaron Rodgers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Advertising