Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/24

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay thinks the Redskins were right to retire Bobby Mitchell's number and asks if the time is right to do the same with Sean Taylor.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and JP Finlay ask if it is bullish or bearish to predict that Logan Thomas will post more than 500 yards and catch at least four touchdowns.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Redskins LB Thomas Davis has two pieces of advice for Chase Young, other young Redskins.

-- ESPN's Cameron Wolfe writes about the NFL Quarterback Summit, which Doug Williams helped start.