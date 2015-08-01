WATCH LIVE: Jay Gruden At The Podium

Tune in LIVE around 2:45 p.m. as Redskins head coach Jay Gruden speaks to reporters prior to the team's Saturday afternoon training camp practice.
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Tune in LIVE around 2:45 p.m. as Redskins head coach Jay Gruden speaks to reporters prior to the team's Saturday afternoon training camp practice.
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Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.
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