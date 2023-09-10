Welcome Home season all about 'going the extra mile' for fans

4. Fan excitement has been on a whole new level since your group has taken over. As fans yourselves, what does it mean to you to be the stewards of this resurgence?

"It is hard to describe growing up as little kids in Chevy Chase like Josh and I did, cheering for the team, going to RFK and one day being the people who are the stewards of the franchise, who people are looking to bring it back to its glory.

It is a great honor, but it is also a huge responsibility that weighs very heavily on everyone. We embrace the challenge, and it's a very personal commitment that everyone has made to make sure that, when fans come to the games, that they have an extraordinary experience both on opening day and for the rest of time.

This community deserves the best franchise in football. They used to have it, and we are going to make sure that they have it again."

5. You've been a Washington fan your entire life. What does this franchise mean to you?

"This franchise represents our youth. The most enduring memories of my childhood were spent going to games with my dad. Riding down on the Metro and cheering for this team, sitting in the end zone at RFK in section 320, row 5, seats 19 and 20, waiting in long lines for the concession stand that sold the best French Fries in the world and then sharing our stories from the games with of all our friends the next day.

That's what we think about all the time: What kind of experience do we want to create for the younger generations, so that when they are grown up, they can look back on our games as fondly and as profoundly as we did?"

6. In thinking about the sold-out crowd that will experience this historic day on Sunday, what home gameday memories still stick with you? Did you have a particular gameday outfit or any favorite team paraphernalia?

"I had the team belt buckle and jacket that I wore all the time and every night I slept on a pillowcase that had the team's helmet on it. My childhood bedroom was filled with memorabilia from the team. And I actually still have ticket stubs and an autographed picture of Sonny Jurgensen in my office at home.