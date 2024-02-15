10 takeaways from Kliff Kingsbury, Joe Whitt Jr.'s press conferences

9. Kingsbury is willing to evolve.

Although Quinn is certainly going to offer his input on the offense, Kingsbury is running the show on that side of the ball. He is tasked with taking a unit that finished in the bottom half of most metrics into one that is at least more competitive, which is he wanted to build an experienced staff. He's willing to acknowledge that while he is in charge, he isn't going to have all the answers, so he's going to ask as many questions as possible to learn as much as he can.

"If there's a better way to do it, we're going to do it that way," Kingsbury said. "I'm big on evolving each and every year doing breakdowns of the top college offenses [and] pro offenses. What are they doing? How can we make that fit? I think that's what it's about."

10. Whitt has a strong relationship with Dan Quinn.

Whitt and Quinn have worked together for years. They first met in Atlanta in 2020, and Quinn has brought Whitt with him ever since. Obviously, Whitt recognizes that Quinn is an excellent coach who knows how to put together winning defenses. But if you take that away, Whitt also believes that Quinn is "the best human being that I've probably been around in football."