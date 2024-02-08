Rick Spielman: 'There's no question' Dan Quinn is right choice for Commanders HC

Although Quinn was a strong candidate from the start of the process, he was not the only candidate that Washington was reportedly interested in speaking with. Unlike with the hiring of Peters, which took about a week, Harris and the committee felt that they could take their time and give several coaches serious consideration.

Washington was also competing with seven other teams looking for head coaches. Teams slowly started to find their guys, and eventually, Washington was the only team left without a head coach. Still, Washington remained patient, despite the angst of fans looking for them to finish their search.

Harris and his partners knew they had to find the right person, though, and they were willing to wait.

Asked if it's hard to build a play and then stick to it, Spielman said, "It's not, if you stick to the plan. It's just like anything, whether you're going through free agency, whether you're going through the draft, whether you're hiring another head coach, that you have to stick to your process, and regardless of the pressure coming from the outside, you know what's right. And Josh and Adam did a phenomenal job of sticking to the process to make sure they got this right."

Spielman and Quinn had crossed paths before and is familiar with his coaching style. He interviewed Quinn for a job when he was the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings. What stood out the most about Quinn was his ability to assess the mistakes that he made in his previous head-coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't just acknowledge the mistakes; rather, he studied them to learn how he could grow.