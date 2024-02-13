Aligned vision applies to more than scheme to Dan Quinn, Adam Peters

This is the first time Peters and Quinn have worked together, but they have been aligned from the moment they spoke during the interview process. Peters felt as if he was "interviewing almost a person just like me," and the two were "speaking the same language."

Peters didn't say much about what his and Quinn's shared vision is for the roster, other than to say that "you guys will all love to watch, the fans of the Commanders not only just here in the DMV but all over the world, will love watching Dan's team play." Quinn, however, did provide some insight; regardless of the offensive and defensive scheme, his team is going to be "explosive and physical."

"You've gotta be bold," Quinn said. "You've gotta be aggressive. Having the players to do that, that's part of what we do. And then train them to do it over and over and over again. It's so important for us to find guys of things they can do versus things they can't do."

When it comes to finding the right players to fulfill that vision, the Commanders have nine draft picks and the most projected available cap space in the NFL to shape the Commanders in Peters and Quinn's image. Peters promised that he and Quinn are going to stay in constant communication on how to utilize that capital. He even joked that they may have a door connecting their offices.