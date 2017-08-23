2017 Game Information: Redskins-Bengals

--Joe Buck (play-by-play)

--Troy Aikman (color)

--Erin Andrews (sidelines)

RADIO: Redskins Radio Network

--Larry Michael (play-by-play)

--Sonny Jurgensen (color)

--Chris Cooley (analysis)

--Rick "Doc" Walker (sidelines)

THE OPPONENT

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2017 preseason following a 6-9-1 campaign in 2016 in which they finished third in the AFC North. This season will be the team's 15th under the purview of Head Coach Marvin Lewis.

Andy Dalton returns as the team's incumbent at quarterback in his seventh NFL season. The 2016 season marked his second 4,000-yard campaign, as he completed 364-of-563 passes (64.7 percent) for 4,206 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dalton has started all 16 regular season games for the Bengals in five of the last six seasons and has started 93 career games.

Running back Jeremy Hill led the Bengals in rushing a year ago, posting 839 rushing yards on 222 carries including nine touchdowns. Running backs Rex Burkhead, now with the New England Patriots, and Giovani Bernard contributed 344 and 337 rushing yards, respectively, and added two rushing touchdowns each.

Wide receiver A.J. Green posted team highs in receptions (66) and receiving yards (964) in 2016. Brandon LaFell led the Bengals with six touchdown receptions and added 862 yards and 64 receptions, while Tyler Boyd added 603 yards, 54 receptions and one touchdown reception.

Linebacker Karlos Dansby, now with the Arizona Cardinals, paced the Bengals with a team-high 114 total tackles (69 solo) in 2016. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins recorded a team-high nine sacks, and safety Shawn Williams led the Bengals with three interceptions.

Randy Bullock enters the 2017 preseason atop the Bengals' depth chart at kicker. Bullock was 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) on field goal attempts in three games after being acquired by the Bengals in Week 14 last year. He is joined on the roster by rookie kicker Jake Elliott.

Alex Erickson served as the team's primary kick and punt returner in 2016. He averaged 27.9 yards per return on 29 kickoff returns and 7.0 yards per return on 28 punt returns.

PRESEASON SERIES

The Redskins and Bengals have met 10 times in regular season play all-time. The teams first met in 1970, with the Redskins earning a 20-0 shutout victory in the first season following the NFL-AFL merger.

The Bengals lead the all-time series between the two teams, 5-4-1. The teams met last season in an NFL International Series game at London's Wembley Stadium. The game proved historic, as the team's played the series' first overtime game and recorded the first tie in series history.