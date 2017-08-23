2017 Game Information: Redskins-Bengals

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday's Redskins-Bengals 2017 Preseason Week 3 matchup at FedExField in Landover, Md.
PRESEASON WEEK 3WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-2) vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-1)
Sunday, August 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET
FedExField (82,000) | Landover, Md.
The Washington Redskins will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2017 preseason on Sunday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
The game will be broadcast to a national audience on FOX, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the game from the booth and Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines.
In addition to the Redskins activating Pro Bowler Jordan Reed from the PUP list at the start of the week, the healthy return of Niles Paul to a deep tight end group has created a buzz this preseason. After missing all of the 2015 season and half of the 2016 season with injuries, Paul recorded a 16-yard touchdown reception against Green Bay last week.
"Niles has been one of the most impressive guys to me in camp," Head Coach Jay Gruden said. "He's another guy, he's like [wide receiver] Ryan Grant in that we can ask him to do anything. He'll play in-thecore Y, we'll put him at fullback, he lines up outside. His speed looks where it was before the injuries. I mean, I think he's had an outstanding training camp so far."
SERIES HISTORY--Redskins trail regular season series, 4-5-1
--Redskins trail preseason series, 2-5-1
--Last meeting: Oct. 30, 2016 (27-27 tie)
TELEVISION: FOX
--Joe Buck (play-by-play)
--Troy Aikman (color)
--Erin Andrews (sidelines)
RADIO: Redskins Radio Network
--Larry Michael (play-by-play)
--Sonny Jurgensen (color)
--Chris Cooley (analysis)
--Rick "Doc" Walker (sidelines)
THE OPPONENT
The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2017 preseason following a 6-9-1 campaign in 2016 in which they finished third in the AFC North. This season will be the team's 15th under the purview of Head Coach Marvin Lewis.
Andy Dalton returns as the team's incumbent at quarterback in his seventh NFL season. The 2016 season marked his second 4,000-yard campaign, as he completed 364-of-563 passes (64.7 percent) for 4,206 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dalton has started all 16 regular season games for the Bengals in five of the last six seasons and has started 93 career games.
Running back Jeremy Hill led the Bengals in rushing a year ago, posting 839 rushing yards on 222 carries including nine touchdowns. Running backs Rex Burkhead, now with the New England Patriots, and Giovani Bernard contributed 344 and 337 rushing yards, respectively, and added two rushing touchdowns each.
Wide receiver A.J. Green posted team highs in receptions (66) and receiving yards (964) in 2016. Brandon LaFell led the Bengals with six touchdown receptions and added 862 yards and 64 receptions, while Tyler Boyd added 603 yards, 54 receptions and one touchdown reception.
Linebacker Karlos Dansby, now with the Arizona Cardinals, paced the Bengals with a team-high 114 total tackles (69 solo) in 2016. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins recorded a team-high nine sacks, and safety Shawn Williams led the Bengals with three interceptions.
Randy Bullock enters the 2017 preseason atop the Bengals' depth chart at kicker. Bullock was 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) on field goal attempts in three games after being acquired by the Bengals in Week 14 last year. He is joined on the roster by rookie kicker Jake Elliott.
Alex Erickson served as the team's primary kick and punt returner in 2016. He averaged 27.9 yards per return on 29 kickoff returns and 7.0 yards per return on 28 punt returns.
PRESEASON SERIES
The Redskins and Bengals have met 10 times in regular season play all-time. The teams first met in 1970, with the Redskins earning a 20-0 shutout victory in the first season following the NFL-AFL merger.
The Bengals lead the all-time series between the two teams, 5-4-1. The teams met last season in an NFL International Series game at London's Wembley Stadium. The game proved historic, as the team's played the series' first overtime game and recorded the first tie in series history.
Included below are the 10 previous games contested between the Redskins and Bengals:
10/25/1970 vs. Cincinnati 20-0 W * 10/6/1974 at Cincinnati 28-17 L * 12/9/1979 vs. Cincinnati 28-14 W * 12/15/1985 vs. Cincinnati 27-24 W * 12/17/1988 at Cincinnati 20-17 (OT) L * 9/22/1991 at Cincinnati 34-27 W * 11/14/2004 vs. Cincinnati 17-10 L * 12/14/2008 at Cincinnati 20-13 L * 9/23/2012 vs. Cincinnati 38-31 L * 10/30/2016 at Cincinnati* 27-27 T * At Wembley Stadium (London)
The two teams have met eight previous times in preseason play dating back to 1970. The teams most recently met in preseason play in 2016, with the Bengals earning a 19-3 victory in the contest. A win Sunday would be the Redskins' first preseason victory against the Bengals since 1983.
Included below are the eight preseason games contested between the two teams all-time:
- 8/8/1970 at Cincinnati 27-12 L
- 9/11/1971 vs. Cincinnati 17-17
- 8/2/1975 vs. Cincinnati 17-9 W
- 9/3/1982 at Cincinnati 28-21 L
- 8/12/1983 vs. Cincinnati 27-23 W
- 8/16/1996 vs. Cincinnati 28-7 L
- 8/19/2005 vs. Cincinnati 24-17 L
- 8/13/2006 at Cincinnati 19-3 L
NOTABLE REDSKINS/BENGALS CONNECTIONS
Family Connections:
- LB Zach Vigil is the older brother of Bengals LB Nick Vigil
Former Bengals on Redskins:
- Head Coach Jay Gruden (2011-13)
- LB Chris Carter (2014-15)
- WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. (2015 offseason)
Former Redskins on Bengals:
Head Coach Marvin Lewis (2002) * Defensive Line Coach Jacob Burney (2010-14) * Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther (2002-03) * Linebackers Coach Jim Haslett (2010-14) * Quarterbacks Coach Bill Lazor (2004-07) * Strength & Conditioning Coach Chip Morton (2002)
Redskins from Ohio:
- Head Coach Jay Gruden (Tiffin)
- Offensive Coordinator Matt Cavanaugh (Youngstown)
- Defensive Quality Control Cannon Matthews (Cleveland)
- Asst. Strength & Conditioning/Nutritionist Jake Sankal (Mentor)
- G Kyle Kalis (Lakewood)
- T Isaiah Williams (Cleveland) Bengals from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- DT David Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.)
- HB Cedric Peerman (Gladys, Va.)
- WR Alonzo Russell (Washington D.C)
- C Russell Bodine (Scottsdale, Va.)
Redskins who went to college in Ohio:
- Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry (Ohio)
- Defensive Quality Control Cannon Matthews (Ohio)
- WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. (Ohio State)
- T Isaiah Williams (Akron)
Bengals who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- DT David Dean (Virginia)
- HB Cedric Peerman (Virginia)
Notable Pro Connections: (Extensive connections with former Redskins coaches excluded):
- Head Coach Jay Gruden, Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard, Assistant Special Teams Coach Bret Munsey and Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Chad Englehart worked with Bengals Linebackers Coach Jim Haslett for the UFL's Florida Tuskers in 2009.
- Offensive Coordinator Matt Cavanaugh worked with Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis and Strength & Conditioning Coach Chip Morton for the Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2001.
- Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky worked with Bengals Offensive Assistant Dan Pitcher for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-15.
- Defensive Backs Coach Torrian Gray played under Bengals Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Jeff Friday on the Minnesota Vikings from 1997-98.
- Running Backs Coach Randy Jordan played under Bengals Linebackers Coach Jim Haslett for the Los Angeles Raiders in 1993.
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Bret Munsey worked with Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Bill Lazor for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.
- Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips worked for the Dallas Cowboys when Bengals CB Adam Jones played there in 2008.
- Offensive Quality Control Chris O'Hara worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars when Bengals DE Chris Smith played there from 2014-16.
- LB Chris Carter played under Bengals Offensive Assistant Dan Pitcher for the Indianapolis Colts in 2014.
- DL A.J. Francis (2013-15), WR Matt Hazel (2014-15) and LB Zach Vigil (2015) played under Bengals Secondary Coach Kevin Coyle (2012-15) and Quarterbacks Coach Bill Lazor (2014-15) on the Miami Dolphins.
- LB Zach Brown and TE Manasseh Garner played with Bengals LB Bryson Albright on the Buffalo Bills in 2016.
- CB Josh Norman played with Bengals CB Bene Benwikere on the Carolina Panthers from 2014-15.
- DL Terrell McClain (2012-13) and S D.J. Swearinger (2013-14) played with K Randy Bullock (2012-15) on the Houston Texans. McClain (2011) and Norman (2012-13) also played with Bengals WR Brandon LaFell (2010-13) on the Carolina Panthers. Swearinger also played with Bengals LB Kevin Minter on the Arizona Cardinals from 2015-16.
- LB Mason Foster played with Bengals DE Michael Johnson on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.
- DL Stacy McGee (2013-14) and WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. (2013) played with Bengals DT Pat Sims (2013-14) on the Oakland Raiders.
- S Will Blackmon and DL Ziggy Hood played with Bengals DE Chris Smith on the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014.
Notable College Connections:
- Running backs Coach Randy Jordan worked at North Carolina when Bengals RB Giovani Bernard (2012) and C Russell Bodine (2012-13) played there.
- Jordan worked at Texas A&M when Bengals K Randy Bullock (2008-11), RB Tra Carson (2011) and OT Cedric Ogbuehi (2011) played there.
- Inside Linebackers Coach Kirk Olivadotti worked at Georgia when Bengals S Shawn Williams played there from 2011-12.
- LB Zach Brown played with Bengals RB Giovani Bernard and C Russell Bodine at North Carolina in 2011.
- TE Manasseh Garner played with Bengals WR Tyler Boyd at Pitt from 2013-14.
- LB Preston Smith played with Bengals DE Ryan Brown at Mississippi State from 2012-14.
- S Deshazor Everett played with Bengals K Randy Bullock at Texas A&M in 2011. Everett also played with Bengals RB Tra Carson and OT Cedric Ogbuehi at A&M from 2011-14.
- G Shawn Lauvao played with Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict at Arizona State in 2009.
- C Spencer Long played with Bengals RB Cethan Carter at Nebraska in 2013.
- S Montae Nicholson (2014-16) played with Bengals DB Demetrious Cox (2013-16) at Michigan State.
- QB Trent Williams (2010-11) also played with Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard (2010-13) at Michigan State.
- WR Josh Doctson played with Bengals LB P.J Dawson at TCU from 2011-14.
- T Morgan Moses played with Bengals DT David Dean at Virginia from 2012-13.
- TE Jordan Reed played with Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap at Florida in 2009.
- RB Samaje Perine played with Bengals LB Jordan Evans at Oklahoma from 2014-16. Perine also played with Bengals RB Joe Mixon at Oklahoma from 2015-16.
- G Arie Kouandjio played with Bengals DE Wallace Gilberry (200507) and G Andre Smith (2006-07) at Alabama.
- DL Ondre Pipkins played with Bengals DT Ryan Glasgow at Michigan from 2013-14.
- RB Kenny Hilliard played with Bengals RB Jeremy Hill at LSU from 2012-13.
- DL Joey Mbu played with Bengals CB William Jackson and S Brandon Wilson at Houston from 2013-14.
- OL Ronald Patrick (2010-12) and S D.J Swearinger (2009-12) played with Bengals C T.J Johnson (2008-12) at South Carolina.
- CB Joshua Holsey played with Bengals LB Carl Lawson (2013-16) and Bengals TE C.J Uzomah (2012-14) at Auburn.
- DL Jonathan Allen and LB Ryan Anderson played with Bengals QB AJ McCarron at Alabama in 2013.
- WR Jamison Crowder played with Bengals P Will Monday at Duke from 2012-14.
- CB Fabian Moreau played with Bengals G Alex Redmond at UCLA from 2013-15.
- LB Martrell Spaight played and TE Jeremy Sprinkle played with Bengals DE Chris Smith at Arkansas in 2013.
- LB Chris Carter played with Bengals S Derron Smith at Fresno State in 2010.
- CB Bashaud Breeland played with Bengals DT Brandon Thompson at Clemson from 2009-11. Breeland also played with Bengals DT DeShawn Williams at Clemson from 2011-13.
- LB Zach Vigil played with Bengals LB Nick Vigil at Utah State from 2013-14.
- LB Josh Harvey-Clemons played with S Shawn Williams at Georgia in 2012.