2017 Mock Drafts: Chris Wormley To The Redskins?

One of the more experienced players available in the 2017 NFL Draft, Walter Cherepinsky has the Redskins taking Michigan defensive end Chris Wormley in his most recent mock draft.

As a fifth-year senior at Michigan during the 2016 season, defensive end Chris Wormley was co-captain for a defense that helped the Wolverines earn an appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Now, Wormley is being considered a potential first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and in his most recent mock draft Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com has the Redskins taking the 23-year-old with the 17th-overall pick.

"I want to give the Redskins a safety, inside linebacker or a five-technique, as they desperately need to upgrade the interior of their defense," Cherepinsky writes. "One of the top players available happens to fill one of those positions. Chris Wormley is the sort of player the Redskins have coveted over the years; he has the size and experience that Washington prefers its prospects to have."

In four seasons for Michigan, Wormley -6-foot-6, 302 pounds -- appeared in 51 games, collecting 123 tackles along with 18 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was twice selected the Richard Katcher Award winner, given annually to Michigan's top defensive lineman.

During the 2016 season, the fifth-year senior finished with 40 tackles and six sacks while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches. Wormley was named to Pro Football Focus' College Big Ten Team of the Week for his performance against UCF on Sept. 10, as he recorded seven tackles along with two blocked field goals and a sack.

In 2015, Wormley appeared in 12 games with 10 starts, collecting a career-high 6.5 sacks including two against Rutgers.

The Toledo, Ohio, native appeared in 12 games during his junior season in 2014, registering 21 tackles along with three sacks.

After redshirting his freshman year, Wormley made his collegiate debut on Aug. 31, 2013, against Central Michigan.