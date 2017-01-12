News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2017 Mock Drafts: Chris Wormley To The Redskins?

Jan 12, 2017 at 03:36 AM
chris-wormley-michigan-660-350.jpg

One of the more experienced players available in the 2017 NFL Draft, Walter Cherepinsky has the Redskins taking Michigan defensive end Chris Wormley in his most recent mock draft.

As a fifth-year senior at Michigan during the 2016 season, defensive end Chris Wormley was co-captain for a defense that helped the Wolverines earn an appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Now, Wormley is being considered a potential first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and in his most recent mock draft Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com has the Redskins taking the 23-year-old with the 17th-overall pick.

"I want to give the Redskins a safety, inside linebacker or a five-technique, as they desperately need to upgrade the interior of their defense," Cherepinsky writes. "One of the top players available happens to fill one of those positions. Chris Wormley is the sort of player the Redskins have coveted over the years; he has the size and experience that Washington prefers its prospects to have."

In four seasons for Michigan, Wormley -6-foot-6, 302 pounds -- appeared in 51 games, collecting 123 tackles along with 18 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was twice selected the Richard Katcher Award winner, given annually to Michigan's top defensive lineman.

During the 2016 season, the fifth-year senior finished with 40 tackles and six sacks while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches. Wormley was named to Pro Football Focus' College Big Ten Team of the Week for his performance against UCF on Sept. 10, as he recorded seven tackles along with two blocked field goals and a sack.

In 2015, Wormley appeared in 12 games with 10 starts, collecting a career-high 6.5 sacks including two against Rutgers.

The Toledo, Ohio, native appeared in 12 games during his junior season in 2014, registering 21 tackles along with three sacks.

After redshirting his freshman year, Wormley made his collegiate debut on Aug. 31, 2013, against Central Michigan.

Wormley will attend the Senior Bowl later tihs month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Full list of the Commanders' 2022 draft picks

Here's everything you need to know about Washington's draft class.

news

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 12.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of April 26).

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Sporting News thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Daniel Jeremiah has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Nate Davis has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of March 8).

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Todd McShay has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Mel Kiper Jr. has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising