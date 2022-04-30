News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:18 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

MicrosoftTeams-image (6)

With the No. 240 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders added to to their secondary unit by selecting Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes.

Holmes (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) started out his career at Missouri and transferred to Oklahoma State to play his last two seasons. The cornerback logged 60 totals games, 30 pass breakups and three interceptions during his time with both the Tigers and Cowboys. He ended his "super senior" season for Oklahoma State on a high, finishing the year with 39 tackles (the largest single season total of his career) and picking up All-Big 12 second team honors as well as 2021 First Team Academic All-Big 12.

A tough player with an aggressive mentality, Holmes has no qualms about getting physical but also has the discipline to not draw fouls. His strengths also include quickness, savvy hands and awareness in man coverage.

The Commanders' last pick of this draft will be a welcome addition to a Washington defense that will be hungry to prove itself in 2022.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

news

Commanders select Chris Paul with No. 230 overall pick

Paul was a four-year starter and two-time all-conference selection.

news

Cole Turner | 'I'm glad they took me and gave me the opportunity."

The Washington Commanders used the No. 149 overall pick to take Nevada tight end Cole Turner. Here's a look at what he said while addressing the media.

news

Percy Butler | 'It felt unreal' to be selected by the Commanders

The Washington Commanders used the No. 113 overall pick to select Louisiana safety Percy Butler. Here's a look at what he had to say to the media after getting the call.

news

Sam Howell excited to reunite with Dyami Brown

Brown, a 2021 third-round pick for the Commanders, helped Howell set multiple records at North Carolina

news

Commanders select Cole Turner with No. 149 overall pick

Turner garnered All-Mountain West Conference honors and scored twice in Nevada's win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

news

Commanders trade back to get back into fifth round

Washington trades No. 120 and No. 189 to Carolina in exchange for No. 144 and No. 149 overall picks

news

Commanders select Percy Butler with No. 113 overall pick

news

Commanders select Phidarian Mathis with No. 47 overall pick

Mathis earned second team All-SEC honors for a career-high 53 tackles, two pass breakups and nine sacks.

Advertising