Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

With the No. 240 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders added to to their secondary unit by selecting Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes.

Holmes (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) started out his career at Missouri and transferred to Oklahoma State to play his last two seasons. The cornerback logged 60 totals games, 30 pass breakups and three interceptions during his time with both the Tigers and Cowboys. He ended his "super senior" season for Oklahoma State on a high, finishing the year with 39 tackles (the largest single season total of his career) and picking up All-Big 12 second team honors as well as 2021 First Team Academic All-Big 12.

A tough player with an aggressive mentality, Holmes has no qualms about getting physical but also has the discipline to not draw fouls. His strengths also include quickness, savvy hands and awareness in man coverage.