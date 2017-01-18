2017 Mock Drafts: Leonard Fournette To The Redskins?

LSU's Leonard Fournette is arguably the best running back prospect to enter the NFL Draft in years, and one recent mock draft has him landing in Washington with the Redskins.

Could the Washington Redskins draft a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since 1967?

ProFootballFocus' Steve Palazzolo thinks it could be a possibility, as he has the Redskins taking LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the 17th-overall pick in is most recent mock draft.

"One of the most intriguing prospects in the draft, Fournette has the power and speed that turns heads, but the question marks in the pass game may make him more of a mid-round option," Palazzolo writes. "The Redskins will gladly take him here as they love to run downhill behind one of the better run-blocking offensive lines in the league. Fournette is just one year removed from leading the nation in rushing grade and missed tackles forced with 83, and if he's back to his sophomore year form, the Washington offense has added yet another piece to one of the league's best units."

In three seasons with LSU, Fournette carried the ball 616 times for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also collected more than 525 receiving yards.

During his junior season in 2016, Fournette carried the ball 129 times for 843 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) and eight touchdowns in seven games.

After carry the ball 23 times for 138 yards in the season opener against Wisconsin, Fournette would record two more 100-yard games along with a 284-yard, three-touchdown performance against Ole Miss in a 38-21 victory.

Fournette shattered records during a prolific sophomore season, as the New Orleans native rushed for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns en route to consensus first-team All-American honors and being named All-SEC first-team as well.

Fournette rushed for at least 100 yards 10 different times during the year and had three consecutive 200-yard games against Auburn, Syracuse and Eastern Michigan and reached 1,000 rushing yards in just five games. He is one of only 10 players in Division I history to reach that feat.

In a Texas Bowl victory over Texas Tech, Fournette carried the ball 29 times for 212 yards and a career-high four touchdown runs. He also caught a 44-yard touchdown pass.