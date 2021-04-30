2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
The Washington Football Team kicked off the 2021 NFL Draft by filling its biggest defensive need with first-round linebacker Jamin Davis.
On Friday night, Washington will have three picks, starting with the 51st overall selection in the second round. Here are 10 prospects it could target:
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
Eichenberg worked alongside a pair of first-team All-Pros in Ronnie Stanley and Quenton Nelson at Notre Dame, so he knows what it takes to have success at the NFL level. Eichenberg (6-foot-6, 306 pounds) was a three-year starting left tackle for the Fighting Irish, but he could be asked to move to the right side or to guard since he's a better run blocker than pass protector at this point in his career. That said, he has the technique and intelligence to develop into a consistent contributor. It's more a matter of where coaches believe he fits best.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
Washington could use a tight end to pair with Logan Thomas, and Freiermuth (6-foot-5, 251 pounds) would be an ideal fit. He began his career at Penn State by being named a Freshman All-American, as he ranked second among all FBS tight ends with eight scores. He followed that up by securing All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons and combining for 66 receptions and 817 yards in 17 games. He currently holds the Nittany Lions record with 16 career touchdowns.
Richie Grant, S, UCF
While Washington has three-time Pro Bowler Landon Collins and up-and-comer Kam Curl, both players have primarily played strong safety in their NFL careers. Grant could be the answer to immediately play alongside one of them thanks to his range and ball-hawking abilities. (He gained that in high school as a wide receiver.) Grant ended up starting 33 games over the past three seasons, causing 15 turnovers (10 interceptions and five forced fumbles) while averaging 86 tackles per year. He has continued to climb up draft boards during the last few months, especially after winning the top safety award for the American team at the Senior Bowl.
Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
If Washington intends to improve its 26th-ranked running game from last year, it's going to need some maulers on the offensive line. The team already has several of those in the likes of Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses and Chase Roullier. Jenkins could be another player who fits that description. Jenkins was a consistent starter for the Cowboys in three seasons, and they were some of the best the program ever had in terms of rushing offense. The Cowboys' single-season average never dipped below 187 rushing yards per game with Jenkins at right tackle, and the team rushed for an average of 229.6 yards per game in 2019, their highest total since 2008.
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Marshall (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) was regarded as a potential first-round talent prior to the start of the draft. When Marshall has been healthy, he's proven to be an explosive playmaker (15.0 yards per catch for his career) with a knack for finding the end zone (23 touchdowns). And he accomplished part of those feats while having to compete for targets with Justin Jefferson, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 as a rookie, and Ja'Marr Chase, who is seen as the No. 1 wide receiver in this draft class. Marshall can play inside or outside and stretch the field from either spot, making him an ideal target for new Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Moehrig beat out Patrick Surtain II for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football, and was named to seven All-American teams. He used his 6-foot-2, 202-pound frame to hold his own against slot and outside receivers. He also recorded 109 tackles in his last two seasons, showing that he isn't solely focused on providing lockdown coverage. Analysts like Casserly like his instincts and hand-eye coordination, and while he was not as highly regarded as Surtain in mock drafts, he would be a worthwhile addition for a team looking to add a versatile safety.
Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared Moore to seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown, which is basically all anyone needs to know about the 5-foot-9, 178-pound prospect out of Ole Miss. Moore was almost impossible to stop in 2020, leading the nation in receptions (10.8) and receiving yards (149.1) while setting the school record with 86 catches. He could be difficult for NFL secondaries as well, as his toughness, smooth route running and decisiveness after the catch should make for a reliable option in the slot.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
One of the most versatile pieces in this year's draft class, there are some who think Owusu-Koramoah is a better prospect than Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the eighth overall pick last year. NFL Network’s Charley Casserly is a fan of the way Owusu-Koramoah can cover a multitude of positions, from running back to tight end and even receiver. His 2019 stats -- 79 tackles, 8.5 sacks and four passes defensed -- were better than last year's, but Owusu-Koramoah's flexibility is going to entice plenty of coaches who value position flexibility.
Dillon Radunz, OL, North Dakota State
Just because Radunz went to an FCS school does not mean he cannot develop into a consistent starter in the NFL. Radunz (6-foot-4, 301 pounds) made 32 starts at left tackle for powerhouse North Dakota State, about half of which were protecting the blindside of top 10 quarterback prospect Trey Lance. And when Radunz competed against Power 5 competition at the Senior Bowl, he flourished by earning the Practice Player of the Week Award. Radunz projects as either a guard or tackle at the next level.
Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Trask backed up current Miami (Fla.) quarterback D'Eriq King at Manvel High School in Texas. He then redshirted at Florida in 2016, saw no action in 2017 because of a foot injury and played behind Feleipe Franks in 2018. But once Franks went down with an injury early in 2019, Trask grabbed the starting job and never came close to letting it go, completing nearly 68% of his passes for 7,386 yards, 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the past two seasons. A 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist, Trask has the ideal size (6-foot-5, 236 pounds) to stand strong in the pocket and a strong enough arm to spray the ball accurately around the field when mechanically sound. The questions are whether Trask can be consistent enough with his mechanics and if he can overcome his below-average mobility.