2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Eichenberg worked alongside a pair of first-team All-Pros in Ronnie Stanley and Quenton Nelson at Notre Dame, so he knows what it takes to have success at the NFL level. Eichenberg (6-foot-6, 306 pounds) was a three-year starting left tackle for the Fighting Irish, but he could be asked to move to the right side or to guard since he's a better run blocker than pass protector at this point in his career. That said, he has the technique and intelligence to develop into a consistent contributor. It's more a matter of where coaches believe he fits best.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Washington could use a tight end to pair with Logan Thomas, and Freiermuth (6-foot-5, 251 pounds) would be an ideal fit. He began his career at Penn State by being named a Freshman All-American, as he ranked second among all FBS tight ends with eight scores. He followed that up by securing All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons and combining for 66 receptions and 817 yards in 17 games. He currently holds the Nittany Lions record with 16 career touchdowns.

Richie Grant, S, UCF