2022 Combine Breakdown | Defensive line

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of the best opportunities for players to get noticed by scouts and improve their stock, and with more than 300 athletes getting ready to converge on Indianapolis, it's time to get more acquainted with them.

Over the next week, Commanders.com will take a dive into each position to see what they have to offer. After taking a look at the running backs, next up is the defensive line.

The top prospect: Aiden Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

There isn't a consensus on who the Jacksonville Jaguars will take with the No. 1 overall pick in April, but Aiden Hutchinson is a popular choice as the first player off the board.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has kept Hutchinson at the top of his big board since the beginning of last December, and for good reason. He was just that good in the latter portion of the season with 7.5 of his 14 sacks coming in that span (he had three in both of the Wolverines' wins over Penn State and Ohio State). Not only did he have 19 tackles for a loss, but he also finished fifth in pressure rate (16.5%). He was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and left Michigan with a slew of other awards.

"He is advanced as a pass-rusher -- he already has a few go-to moves -- and is relentless on every snap," Kiper wrote.