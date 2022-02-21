Mock Draft Monday | Here's who FOX Sports has the Commanders taking in the first round

Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner agrees with Zierlein's assertion of Green. He ranked Green as the best interior offensive lineman in the SEC and third overall, saying "Green will not only be coveted for his absurd movement skills for a 325-pounder but also because he's made starts at every single offensive line position except center this season."

And the stats back up PFF and Zierlein's praise of Green. In 2020, he was part of an Aggies' offensive line that led the country in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for a loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45). Just to show how unique that is, it was the first offensive line in 10 years to lead in all three categories.

Green played four positions in 2021, which should catch the attention of coaches who value position flexibility in their players. That's more movement than most offensive linemen see in a season, but Green took the changes in stride, earning three SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards.

"He's a nasty player for a position that demands it," wrote PFF's Seth Galina.