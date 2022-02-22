2022 Combine Breakdown | Running backs

Any opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of the best opportunities for players to get noticed by scouts and improve their stock, and with more than 300 athletes getting ready to converge on Indianapolis, it's time to get more acquainted with them.

Over the next week, Commanders.com will take a dive into each position to see what they have to offer. First up are the running backs.

The top prospect: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Regardless of where you go for draft evaluations, whether it's The Draft Network, Sports Illustrated or Pro Football Focus, they are in general agreement that Kenneth Walker III is the best the position has to offer. After putting up relatively modest numbers in two seasons at Wake Forest, he transferred to Michigan State and had a breakout year with 1,636 yards -- second-best in the NCAA -- on 263 carries.

Those numbers were part of what led to him receiving the Doak Walker Award for being the best running back in college football, but that's only part of what makes Walker so impressive. He tacked on 18 touchdowns, tied for eighth in college football, and had 89 missed tackles, 20 of which came against Miami. He also finished his career for the Spartans with Top 5 single-season ranks in yards, points and total touchdowns.