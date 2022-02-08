Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 2.0

Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Analysis: Here it is: my first QB off the board. Pickett is my 23rd-ranked player overall, but that isn't as much of a knock on the QBs as it might seem, since I rarely have a QB ranked higher than 10th in a given year. Positional value drives the pick here. Ability to throw on the run is a huge positive for Pickett; QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have shown the value that this trait can add.

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Analysis: Not every quarterback is created equally nor is every situation. Consideration must be given to the style of quarterback and the opportunity that player would be walking into should they be chosen. For teams that feel they already have a roster ready to compete, they are probably more inclined to take a prospect more developed as a passer.

Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN