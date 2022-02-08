Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 2.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
In anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today
Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Feb. 15)
Analysis: His attributes were on full display during Senior Bowl week -- the big arm, the powerful legs and an alpha personality. Sure, Willis will have to overcome the perception he hasn't played against big-time competition while proving he can be more consistent. But Washington needs a Commander, and he has all the ability in the world.
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Feb. 14)
Analysis: Taylor Heinicke was good for much of the '21 season but you'd have to imagine Washington will think long and hard about a QB, especially if they're picking this high.
Expert: Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network
Analysis: He is a good athlete, has good arm strength, is accurate, and has some "it" to him. I think he could be a Derek Carr-type quarterback with maybe a little less of an arm and that's a big improvement over what the Commanders rolled out last year.
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: Pickett may not be the flashiest prospect, but he had a nearly flawless redshirt senior campaign. He took a massive leap in accuracy, with his adjusted completion percentage going from 73.7% in 2020 to 78.8% in 2021.
Expert: Chade Reuter, NFL.com
Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Feb. 14)
Analysis: Washington selects Corral to be the team's future at the position. The Ole Miss product's arm strength and athleticism give him a chance to become an excellent NFL QB.
Expert: Phil Perry, NBC Sports
Selection: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (Feb. 14)
Analysis: The Butkus Award winner was one of the cornerstone pieces to what was a historically-effective Georgia defense in 2021.
Expert: Cole Thompson, Sports Illustrated
Analysis: Pickett is known for his excellent decision-making and high completion percentage. Similar to Mac Jones or Joe Burrow, Washington adds a high-tempo passer to conduct the offense accordingly.
Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports
Analysis: What a difference a year makes for Pickett, who goes from Day 3 selection to the first QB off the board as Washington buys in on his upside.
Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network
Analysis: A new name and a new franchise quarterback is what the Washington Commanders come out of April with after this mock draft. The name is in place, and Kenny Pickett joins the fold as QB2 of this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Despite some cynics around his hand size, Pickett did more than enough at the Senior Bowl to showcase he can handle an NFL football. And make NFL throws to boot.
Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
Selection: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (Feb. 13)
Analysis: He has the arm strength and mobility you want but needs to work on his decision-making and make quicker progressions.
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Feb. 13)
Analysis: Willis is another big-armed and athletic passer in a more compact but Russell Wilson-like well-built package. He stood as the best QB at the Senior Bowl, showing his small-school transfer only raised his massive game. He will fit well in Scott Turner's offense.
Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (Feb. 11)
Analysis: Here it is: my first QB off the board. Pickett is my 23rd-ranked player overall, but that isn't as much of a knock on the QBs as it might seem, since I rarely have a QB ranked higher than 10th in a given year. Positional value drives the pick here. Ability to throw on the run is a huge positive for Pickett; QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have shown the value that this trait can add.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Feb. 10)
Analysis: Not every quarterback is created equally nor is every situation. Consideration must be given to the style of quarterback and the opportunity that player would be walking into should they be chosen. For teams that feel they already have a roster ready to compete, they are probably more inclined to take a prospect more developed as a passer.
Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN
Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (Feb. 7)
Analysis: In this scenario, they look to the draft to try to find their long-term answer at the position. Pickett, who started 49 games in college, is ready to step in and play in Year 1. He took a massive leap in 2021, throwing 42 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.