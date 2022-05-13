The No. 1 team Cole Holcomb has circled on Washington's schedule

As a result, Holcomb has always had a little extra motivation playing against the Cowboys, and he normally has good games against them. Back in 2020, he recorded his first career interception against Dallas in Week 7 as part of a performance that also included five tackles, two quarterback hits, a pass breakup and a sack.

And in last year's home game against the Cowboys, he grabbed another interception, this time taking it all the way back for a touchdown that put Washington within a touchdown of tying the game.

"I mean it's a critical point in the game," Holcomb said after the game. "We needed something. We needed a turnover, we needed points, we needed anything. I feel like it was a huge momentum swing. I was glad to be the person who did it."

This year, the Commanders will be facing the Cowboys in Weeks 4 and 18 with the final matchup will be at home to wrap up the season. What's more, the NFC East is always competitive, especially in the final stretch.

So, assuming the Commanders and Cowboys are still in the playoff hunt -- they're tied for the easiest strength of schedule in the league -- there could be even more reason for Holcomb to ball out.