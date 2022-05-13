Carson Wentz gears up for reunions in 2022 season

Carson Wentz felt the memories flooding back to him not long after it was announced that he would be on the move yet again.
Wentz's trade to the Washington Commanders, which was officially announced at the start of the new league year on March 16, meant a few things to the veteran quarterback. Obviously, it cemented the fact that Wentz would be playing for his third team in as many seasons, and this time, it would be for an organization that he knows better than most.
It also meant that he would be heading back to the NFC East, and he would be playing the Philadelphia Eagles twice in 2022. Naturally, he's thought about it a lot, even before the schedule was officially announced Wednesday night.
"Those thoughts come into your head right away," Wentz said on NFL Network. "I know that'll be a big game [with] a lot of emotions. I'm sure fans will eat that one up."
It's no secret why fans, particularly those of the Eagles, will be fired up to see Wentz in the matchups between Washington and Philadelphia, which fall on Week 3 and Week 10. Wentz spent five seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2016, and there were highs -- an 11-2 start in 2017 before a torn ACL sidelined him for the rest of the Eagles' Super Bowl run -- as well as lows -- falling to 3-8-1 before missing the last four games of the 2020 season.
There's a strong chance Wentz won't receive a warm welcome from Eagles fans, and he's aware of that.
"I'll admit, it will be weird, that first time going to the Linc [Lincoln Financial Field]," Wentz said during his introductory press conference. "I'm sure I'll hear a little bit of everything."
Wentz has chosen to embrace his reunions with the Eagles, and rather than make the storylines about him, which others will inevitably do, he's choosing to put all the focus on his new team.
"At the end of the day, it's going to be just another ball game," Wentz said. "Another ball game, and it's going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. I'm excited for it, but at the same time, I'm trying not to get too excited for that one. Because, again, can't press, can't do too much."
As much attention as Wentz's matchups with the Eagles will receive, it's not the only former team he'll face this season. The Commanders will also travel to play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. There were positives and negatives with the Colts as well, but despite playing with two sprained ankles at the start of the year, he still finished with a Top 10 QBR (54.7).
Wentz admitted that in some respects, it will be emotional for him to play against Indianapolis as well.
"That's why I try and not make it a big deal," Wentz said. "I try and just go play good football. I got really close with a lot of guys in Indy, and so that'll be fun to no longer practice against them. Go ahead and compete against them, and I look forward to all those opportunities.
"I know from the outside looking in, there's a lot on those games, and for me, I just try and keep it light, play some good ball and hopefully get some Ws."
Wentz's time in Indianapolis ended with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his introductory press conference, Wentz said the way he finished the year -- 17-of-29 for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception -- was "poor." It was a tough pill to swallow, he added, and he's looking forward to the next opportunity to prove himself.
And as it turns out, the Commanders will open the season at home against the Jaguars.
"Obviously, the last game of last year was against the Jaguars as well and didn't go quite as planned," Wentz said on NFL Network. "Definitely trying to regroup from that one and hopefully set the stage for this season the right way."