Carson Wentz gears up for reunions in 2022 season

It's no secret why fans, particularly those of the Eagles, will be fired up to see Wentz in the matchups between Washington and Philadelphia, which fall on Week 3 and Week 10. Wentz spent five seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2016, and there were highs -- an 11-2 start in 2017 before a torn ACL sidelined him for the rest of the Eagles' Super Bowl run -- as well as lows -- falling to 3-8-1 before missing the last four games of the 2020 season.

There's a strong chance Wentz won't receive a warm welcome from Eagles fans, and he's aware of that.

"I'll admit, it will be weird, that first time going to the Linc [Lincoln Financial Field]," Wentz said during his introductory press conference. "I'm sure I'll hear a little bit of everything."

Wentz has chosen to embrace his reunions with the Eagles, and rather than make the storylines about him, which others will inevitably do, he's choosing to put all the focus on his new team.