News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2022 season offered teachable moments for Christian Holmes

Jan 24, 2023 at 02:51 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

01082023 Week 18 WAS vs DAL KC24113
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

As with any seventh-round pick, the rules were simple for cornerback Christian Holmes: work hard, learn as much as possible and try to carve out a role on the team.

Holmes, the 240th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders last April, did all three during his rookie season, and the bright spots he showed throughout the season provided a glimpse into what could be a bright future.

Whether it was because of injuries or trades, the Commanders needed their depth in the secondary to step up at various points of the season. Holmes was thrust into that position on top of managing his own duties on special teams, and though it was not perfect, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy held his own against opposing wideouts.

As he heads into his first full NFL offseason, Holmes has plenty of experiences to learn from.

"I felt like I developed as a player, learned how to be a pro," Holmes said during the team's locker room clean out.

Washington's cornerback room was not exactly crowded, but with players like Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and William Jackson III (who has since been traded away to the Pittsburgh Steelers) at the top of the group, immediate playing time was going to be hard to come by for Holmes.

So, the rookie needed to rely on his skill set and opportunities that he had available to stand out. That started with the traits that persuaded the Commanders to take him with their last draft pick, which included his quickness, speed and physicality that helped him get All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2021.

"He's a raw talent that does have some man skills about him and some opportunity, I think, to show what he can do," Ron Rivera told Julie Donaldson in May.

But chances to use those attributes were in short supply in the Commanders' secondary. He appeared in relief for players from time to time, and he often had to change up his playing style to fit those roles.

"They needed me just to do my job, do my one-eleventh, try to...do my best to hold my own until those guys [starters] are back available," Holmes said.

Related Links

Where Holmes learned the most was on special teams, where he worked as a gunner for 323 snaps over the course of the season. Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew told him to commit to the role, and the results would show themselves in time.

It was frustrating at first, but as the season progressed, Holmes saw the growth.

"Once I realized I just gotta do my job, it's going to help me in the long run," Holmes said. "And now that I see that, it actually really did … I just came out there did my part. I really don't feel like I'm doing anything special. I'm just making the plays when they come to me."

And plays did end up coming Holmes' way. He made 12 tackles in 2022, but his most impactful plays came from two fumble recoveries off muffed punts. The first put the Commanders in position to beat the Chicago Bears, and the second gave his team the ball deep in Dallas Cowboys territory during the season finale.

"Kendall Fuller always told me, 'Just finish the play,'" Holmes said of his second fumble recovery. "You never know what can happen. We've seen Darrick Forrest catch a lot of interceptions just running to the ball."

Clearly, that mentality worked, because once St-Juste suffered a sprained ankle and had to miss two games, the coaches decided to give Holmes the start in his place. Holmes' performance was mixed in the two-game stretch; he allowed one reception for one yard against the Atlanta Falcons and gave up four receptions for 73 yards against the New York Giants.

Still, Rivera was pleased with the overall progress Holmes made throughout the season.

"He's a young guy that shows some promise, especially on special teams," Rivera said. "He was a tremendous contributor there for us."

Holmes is his toughest critic. He said he "left plays on the table," but he was able to learn from those experiences. And as he enters the offseason, he has a solid foundation for how to prepare for Year 2.

"It was good that I got out there," Holmes said. "I felt comfortable. It let me know I belong in the league. Just playing against top tier guys...it left me real confident."

Related Content

news

Commanders set to interview Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator

Brown, who first joined the NFL coaching ranks in 2020, when the Rams hired him as a running backs coach, has 12 seasons of experience, most of which comes from the college level.

news

Terry McLaurin, Daron Payne rank among ESPN's top 100 most valuable players

McLaurin, who posted a career-high 1,191 yards on 77 receptions, is ranked No. 37 among all positions and eighth among receivers. Payne was ranked No. 75 and sixth among defensive tackles after racking up 11.5 sacks, which is more than the fifth-year pro had in his previous three seasons combined.

news

Commanders set to interview Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator

Studesville, who began his NFL coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 1997, has nearly three decades of experience coaching on the offensive side of the ball.

news

Wake Up Washington | A new addition to FedExField and Year 2 strides

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

news

Fanatics Sportsbook officially launches with retail location in Maryland

The first ever Sportsbook inside an NFL stadium now open in partnership with the Washington Commanders.

news

Darrick Forrest proud of Year 2 strides

Forrest went from a primarily special teams player to a starter, and he's ready to get back to work for Year 3.

news

Wake Up Washington | Another Pro Bowler added to the list

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

news

Four Commanders coaches named to 2023 Senior Bowl staff

The Commanders are tied with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears for the most coaches represented from one team in the Senior Bowl.

news

Defensive tackle Daron Payne named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Payne joins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, special teamer Jeremy Reaves and wide receiver Terry McLaurin as the Washington players selected this season. Allen, Way and Reaves were named Pro Bowl starters for the NFC.

news

Commanders set to interview Charles London for offensive coordinator

London, who first joined the Falcons in 2021 when Arthur Smith became the franchise's head coach, has 13 seasons of coaching experience in the NFL, starting as an offensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears in 2007. In addition to two stints with the Bears, he has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans as an offensive assistant and Houston Texans as a running backs coach.

news

After a season of growth, Brian Robinson is ready to prepare for Year 2

Despite missing the first four games of the Washington Commanders' 2022 season while he recovered from multiple gunshot wounds, Robinson established himself as a tone-setter in the backfield.

Advertising