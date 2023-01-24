2022 season offered teachable moments for Christian Holmes

Where Holmes learned the most was on special teams, where he worked as a gunner for 323 snaps over the course of the season. Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew told him to commit to the role, and the results would show themselves in time.

It was frustrating at first, but as the season progressed, Holmes saw the growth.

"Once I realized I just gotta do my job, it's going to help me in the long run," Holmes said. "And now that I see that, it actually really did … I just came out there did my part. I really don't feel like I'm doing anything special. I'm just making the plays when they come to me."

And plays did end up coming Holmes' way. He made 12 tackles in 2022, but his most impactful plays came from two fumble recoveries off muffed punts. The first put the Commanders in position to beat the Chicago Bears, and the second gave his team the ball deep in Dallas Cowboys territory during the season finale.