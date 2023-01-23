Terry McLaurin, Daron Payne rank among ESPN's top 100 most valuable players

In terms of DVOA, a metric Football Outsiders uses to measure efficiency based on a league-wide average, there is a short list of players who are better than McLaurin. He ranks fifth in the category behind only Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Boyd, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson.

McLaurin said before the season began that he wanted to improve his yards after the catch, and the veteran achieved that goal as well. His 394 yards in 2022 were an improvement from the 317 he had in 2021, and they were the second-best of his four-year career.

"I look forward to getting my body back stronger again after a long season and improving on my skill set as well," McLaurin said during the Commanders' locker room clean out. "The chase is the exciting part for me. The ability to come back in and work on things and get better is something that excites me every year."