2023 Combine notebook | Defensive linemen and linebackers take the stage

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has officially begun with hundreds of the best college prospects taking the next step towards joining the NFL.

After two days of arrivals, registration and interviews with teams, prospects are making the rounds with media members. First up are the defensive linemen and linebackers, and they will be followed by the defensive backs and special teams players on Thursday; the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Friday; and the offensive line and running backs on Saturday.

Here's a look at what some of the top defensive linemen and linebackers said during their press conferences.

-- We'll start with Alabama's Will Anderson, who Mel Kiper has as the second-best prospect on his big board and is believed to be a top three pick. Anderson, who finished his college career with 204 tackles and 34.5 sacks, knows that he will likely be one of the first players taken off the board, and he believes that kind of recognition shows that his hard work has paid off.

He also feels that his time at Alabama helped him unlock his versatility.