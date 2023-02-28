Top takeaways from Ron Rivera's Combine press conference

-- Rivera said the Commanders are taking a "long look" at free agency to see where they can improve the roster for the 2023 season. Washington is strong in some positions, like receiver, but there are other areas that could use more immediate help. Offensive line, linebacker and depth at cornerback are three positions that could be strengthened in March, and there are some free agents at each position who could help Washington. Rivera also mentioned the possibility of Washington bringing back some of its own free agents to keep as much of their talent together as possible.