News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Top takeaways from Ron Rivera's Combine press conference

Feb 28, 2023 at 03:15 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

COMBINE Ron Rivera Presser Thumbnail

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here are some of the top takeaways from his press conference.

-- Rivera addressed some of the Commanders' recent roster moves, starting with the release of quarterback Carson Wentz. The veteran quarterback had some solid moments but could not stay on the field with a broken finger injury sidelining him for half the season. Rivera wanted to wish him the best, and he appreciated everything Wentz gave to the team after being traded away by the Colts. "He did the best he could, and we really appreciate that as well."

The other major news pertained to the Commanders choosing to apply the franchise tag to Daron Payne, who was set to be a free agent in March. The team has until July 15 to reach a long-term deal with Payne. Rivera said the move to show the team's commitment to keeping Payne on the team. "The guy's been very integral to the development of this football team and this defense as well as the other guys he plays alongside. We just wanted to make sure everybody understood that we are serious."

-- Rivera also took time to address the new staffing changes that were made earlier today. In addition to the restructuring that assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made to the offensive side of the ball, he also hired former Stanford offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard to lead the quarterback room in 2023. Pritchard, who played quarterback for the Cardinal from 2006-09, has known Bieniemy for the past decade, so they are familiar with each other and their coaching styles. During his interview with Rivera, Pritchard explained his philosophies and his view on the position, and it was clear to the head coach that he and Bieniemy were aligned in several ways.

Related Links

-- Questions from national reporters about the Commanders' quarterback situation continue to pop up, and Rivera reiterated that he and Bieniemy want Sam Howell to enter the offseason workout program as the starting quarterback. They like his tools and what he could bring to the position, and Bieniemy said in his interview with Rivera that the Kansas City Chiefs spent time evaluating Howell. He is not the starting quarterback for Week 1 yet; Washington wants to bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with him during training camp. However, Howell will be given every opportunity to earn the job himself.

PHOTOS | Eric Bieniemy kicks off new era for Commanders offense

Eric Bieniemy introduced himself as the Washington Commanders' new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator and laid out his vision to coaches, players and the media on Thursday. Take a behind-the-scenes look at his first day getting to work in Washington. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

EF201601
1 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201608
2 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09697
3 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09737
4 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09726
5 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09731
6 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09868
7 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09888
8 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201617
9 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201620
10 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201642
11 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201654
12 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201703
13 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201710
14 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201768
15 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201787
16 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201813
17 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201828
18 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09912
19 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201884
20 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF202031
21 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF202136
22 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF202165
23 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- Regarding why the Commanders are giving Howell this opportunity, Rivera pointed back to his junior year at North Carolina, when the Tar Heels' offense was full of weapons like Dyami Brown. Back then, several teams had high grades on him based on what he was able to do with skill players around him. Rivera also likes what he has seen from Howell since Washington drafted him in the fifth round, and he referred to his performance during the Week 18 win against the Cowboys as a sign of what Howell could accomplish.

"I thought he came out and played the type of game that you're looking for as far as the quarterback's concerned. He's got a tremendous skillset. Got a good arm, the kind of arm that you do look for."

-- Rivera said the Commanders are taking a "long look" at free agency to see where they can improve the roster for the 2023 season. Washington is strong in some positions, like receiver, but there are other areas that could use more immediate help. Offensive line, linebacker and depth at cornerback are three positions that could be strengthened in March, and there are some free agents at each position who could help Washington. Rivera also mentioned the possibility of Washington bringing back some of its own free agents to keep as much of their talent together as possible.

"It takes a lot of pressure off the draft in terms of what you need to do, what you have to do, what you must do," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

Commanders announce staff changes

The Washington Commanders have announced the followed changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday.

news

Commanders place franchise tag on Daron Payne

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

Eric Bieniemy is a fan of Howell, believes young QB 'has some stuff to him'

The Commanders will enter the offseason workout program with Sam Howell as the likely starter, and he has a new offensive coordinator who believes in his skill set.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who USA Today's Nate Davis has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for the combine

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

news

Commanders position review | Safety

Over the past few weeks, Commanders.com has been breaking down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Next up are the safeties.

news

Commanders players are fired up to have Bieniemy as their new OC

About a dozen players were in attendance for Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference, and they already seem bought into his vision for the offense.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ready to chop some wood

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

news

Five takeaways from Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Washington Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wrapped up his introductory press conference earlier today. Here are five takeaways from his time addressing the media.

news

How to watch Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Washington will introduce Bieniemy as the team's new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator today.

news

'I was dreaming too small': Tyrae Reid Jr. has been inspired, galvanized by Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Throughout the 2022 season, the former Bowie State quarterback and coach worked as an offensive assistant for the Commanders and found the experience impacted him in more ways than he could ever have predicted.

Advertising