2023 training camp preview | Offensive line

-- A more permanent home for Sam Cosmi: Sam Cosmi is willing to play at any position his coaches want him to be at, but he made it clear that he wanted to stay at one spot during the 2023 season.

The Commanders have chosen to keep him at right guard. It's a bit of an adjustment, but Cosmi appeared to have settled in nicely during OTAs and minicamp.

The switch is more nuanced than just moving to a different spot on the offensive line. Guards typically have to deal with more immediate contact compared to tackles. They also have to line up in a different stance that is more suited for playing against defensive tackles as opposed to defensive ends and outside linebackers.

So, in addition to his regular offseason workout routine, much of Cosmi's time has been spent adjusting to the demands of his new position.

"Just getting used to the instant contact versus the space you have at tackle," Cosmi said. "Those are the things I've been working on and also viewing tape on how some of the best guards play."

Andrew Wylie was an asset to Cosmi during OTAs and minicamp. He has experience starting at guard and tackle as well, and the two could often be seen on the sideline discussing the previous plays while the backups were on the field.

Based on how the two were able to pass off blitzes, it seems like their relationship is coming along well.